CIF's top Week 10 games with league titles, automatic playoff berths on the line
It's the last weekend of the 2025 high school football regular season — Week 10 is here.
For some seniors it will be the last time they suit it up while other programs and players control their own destiny and are looking forward to the postseason, but even the playoffs aren't a guarantee. The final week of the season always presents winner-takes-all scenarios for the league title.
Other scenarios leave teams battling for league placement, which can directly impact their playoff fate. In order for a team to guarantee a playoff berth, it must finish in the top 50% of the league. In short: a six-team league sends its top three finishers to the playoffs. The remaining teams have to pray for an at-large berth.
That said, here are notable Week 10 games that will determine a league championship and/or an automatic playoff berth.
MATER DEI AT ST. JOHN BOSCO
This is the Game of the Week for obvious reasons. (PREVIEW)
If St. John Bosco wins it will be the outright Trinity League champion and finish the season 10-0. If Mater Dei wins, there will be a three-way split of the league title between the Monarchs, St. John Bosco and Santa Margarita at 4-1 (if SM beats 0-4 JSerra).
A St. John Bosco win would make Mater Dei a third-place finisher.
MISSION VIEJO VS. LOS ALAMITOS, THURSDAY
After starting 8-0 this season, Los Alamitos is in hot water after its loss to San Clemente last week. Now, the Griffins are staring down the barrel of a showdown with powerhouse Mission Viejo that could potentially impact its playoff fate.
Because the Alpha League is a four-team league, only the top two teams receive automatic playoff berths. If Mission Viejo wins, it will be 3-0 and in first place. If San Clemente beats Edison, the Tritons will finish second at 2-1. That would leave Los Al praying for an at-large berth in Division 2, which it would likely get — but there's no guarantee.
If Los Al pulls off a stunner and Edison beats San Clemente; Mission Viejo and Los Al would finish 2-1 and share the league title. If Los Al beats Mission Viejo and San Clemente beats Edison, there would be a three-way tie at 2-1 and a coin flip would decide the two automatic berths.
CHINO HILLS AT RANCHO CUCAMONGA, THURSDAY
Winner-takes-all game. Chino Hills and Rancho Cucamonga are each 4-0 heading into Thursday night's Baseline League title game. Both are locked in for the playoffs, but an outright league crown is what's at stake.
Chino Hills has been a surprise, beating Damien last week and now eyeing a stunner against the Cougars for a second straight week. Rancho Cucamonga is playing great football and has won four in a row heading into this Week 10 game.
GARDENA SERRA AT BISHOP AMAT
Bishop Amat is 2-2 in the Mission League. Gardena Serra is 1-3. If Amat wins, it earns outright third place and an automatic playoff berth under new coach Kory Minor — which would be a remarkable accomplisment after the program went 2-9 last season (winless in league play).
If Gardena Serra wins, the two teams will be tied a 2-3. But Serra would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker and earn that third-place automatic playoff berth.
There is one more wrinkle. If Notre Dame (1-3) beats Chaminade (3-1) and Serra beats Amat, it would create a three-way tie at 2-3 with Notre Dame, Amat and Serra. That scenario would be deciphered by coinflip — winner gets third place.
NORCO AT VISTA MURRIETA, THURDSAY
The Big West League is one of the best in SoCal with Corona Centennial, Murrieta Valley, Chaparral, Vista Murrieta, Norco and Roosevelt.
In the final week of the season, there's a scenario where Chaparral, Vista Murrieta and Murrieta Valley all finish 3-2 at a tie for second place. Centennial would need to beat Chaparral, Vista Murrieta would need to beat Norco and Murrieta Valley would need to beat Roosevelt.
It's likely that Murrieta Valley and Centennial will win. That means the winner of Norco and Vista Murrieta Valley will impact things significantly. Two-way ties are decided by head-to-head. Three-way ties are generally decided by coinflip.
OTHER GAMES WORTH MENTIONING
Tustin at Capistrano Valley, Thursday: Both teams 4-0 and vying for Delta League championship.
Corona del Mar at Yorba Linda, Thursday: CdM is 9-0 and unbeaten in the Bravo League, but Yorba Linda can earn a share of the league title with a win.
Village Christian at Aquinas: Aquinas wins outright Ironwood title with victory. Village Christian can earn share with win.
Oaks Christian at Simi Valley: Oaks Christian needs a victory over Simi Valley and a St. Bonaventure loss to Camarillo to earn 3rd place in the Marmonte League.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: