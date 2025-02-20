CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 girls high school soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times
The 2025 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section girls soccer playoff championships are well on their way and actually reached the semifinals three of the six divisions.
Championship matches start on Saturday (February 22) in Divisions 4, 5 and 6. The other three divisions play title matches on March. 1.
The top seeds in each bracket are: Del Oro (D1), Rocklin (D2), Sierra (D3), Twelve Bridges (D4), Hilmar (D5) and Ripon Christian (D6).
Defending champions are Del Oro (D1), St. Francis (D2), Rio Americano (D3), Colfax (D4), Hilmar (D5) and Ripon Christian (D6).
Check below for brackets of each division and a catchup of scores on the latest round.
2025 SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION GIRLS SOCCER BRACKETS
Division 1
Tuesday's first-round scores
No. 1 Del Oro 3, No. 16 Turlock 0
No. 8 Oak Ridge 2, No. 9 Enochs 1
No. 12 Pleasant Grove 2, No. 5 Davis 1
No. 4 St. Francis 1, No. 13 River City 0
No. 3 Gregori 1, No. 14 Central Valley 0
No. 6 St. Mary's 1, No. 11 Franklin 0
No. 10 Folsom 2, No. 7 Lincoln 1
No. 2 Inderkum 3, No. 15 McClatchy 0
Division 2
Tuesday's first-round scores
No. 1 Rocklin 8, No. 16 El Capitan 0
No. 8 Vista del Lago 6, No. 9 Rodriguez 0
No. 5 West Park 3, No. 12 Bella Vista 2
No. 4 Woodcreek 1, No. 13 Whitney 0
No. 3 Tracy 8, No. 14 Bear Creek 0
No. 11 Cosumnes Oaks 2, No. 6 Rio Americano 0
No. 7 Granite Bay 3, No. 10 Tokay 0
No. 2 Vacavlle 4, No. 15 Antelope 0
Division 3
Tuesday's first-round scores
No. 1 Sierra 6, No. 16 Fairfield 0
No. 8 Christian Brothers 1, No. 9 Wood 0
No. 5 Oakdale 3, No. 12 Buhach Colony 1
No. 4 Del Campo 2, No. 13 Ceres 0
No. 3 Colfax No. 14 Rosemont 0
No. 6 Ponderosa 4, No. 11 East Union 0
No. 7 Pioneer 3, No. 10 Beyer 0
No. 2 Roseville 3, No. 15 Burbank 0
Division 4
Tuesday's quarterfinal scores
No. 1 Twelve Bridges 2, No. 9 West Campus 0
No. 12 Central Catholic 2, No. 4 Placer 1
No. 3 Lincoln 6, No. 6 Galt 1
No. 2 Ripon 4, No. 10 El Camino 0
Division 5
Tuesday's quarterfinal scores
No. 1 Hilmar 4, No. 9 Delhi 0
No. 5 Argonaut 3, No. 4 Ben Holt 1
No. 3 Liberty Ranch 4, No. 6 Sutter 0
No. 2 Summerville 4, No. 7 Gustine 0
Division 6
Tuesday's quarterfinal scores
No. 1 Ripon Christian 6, No. 8 Millennium 0
No. 5 Bradshaw Christian 4, No. 4 Denair 0
No. 3 Golden Sierra 3, No. 6 Vacaville Christian 2
No. 2 Big Valley Christian 2, Esparto 0