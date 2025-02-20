High School

CIF Sac-Joaquin Section 2025 girls high school soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times

Defending champions are Del Oro (D1), St. Francis (D2), Rio Americano (D3), Colfax (D4), Hilmar (D5) and Ripon Christian (D6)

Girls soccer participation has exploded in the U.S., and the Sac-Joaquin Section is a prime example with six divisions of 16-team playoff brackets
The 2025 CIF Sac-Joaquin Section girls soccer playoff championships are well on their way and actually reached the semifinals three of the six divisions.

Championship matches start on Saturday (February 22) in Divisions 4, 5 and 6. The other three divisions play title matches on March. 1.

The top seeds in each bracket are: Del Oro (D1), Rocklin (D2), Sierra (D3), Twelve Bridges (D4), Hilmar (D5) and Ripon Christian (D6).

Check below for brackets of each division and a catchup of scores on the latest round.

2025 SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION GIRLS SOCCER BRACKETS

Division 1

Tuesday's first-round scores

No. 1 Del Oro 3, No. 16 Turlock 0

No. 8 Oak Ridge 2, No. 9 Enochs 1

No. 12 Pleasant Grove 2, No. 5 Davis 1

No. 4 St. Francis 1, No. 13 River City 0

No. 3 Gregori 1, No. 14 Central Valley 0

No. 6 St. Mary's 1, No. 11 Franklin 0

No. 10 Folsom 2, No. 7 Lincoln 1

No. 2 Inderkum 3, No. 15 McClatchy 0

Division 2

Tuesday's first-round scores

No. 1 Rocklin 8, No. 16 El Capitan 0

No. 8 Vista del Lago 6, No. 9 Rodriguez 0

No. 5 West Park 3, No. 12 Bella Vista 2

No. 4 Woodcreek 1, No. 13 Whitney 0

No. 3 Tracy 8, No. 14 Bear Creek 0

No. 11 Cosumnes Oaks 2, No. 6 Rio Americano 0

No. 7 Granite Bay 3, No. 10 Tokay 0

No. 2 Vacavlle 4, No. 15 Antelope 0

Division 3

Tuesday's first-round scores

No. 1 Sierra 6, No. 16 Fairfield 0

No. 8 Christian Brothers 1, No. 9 Wood 0

No. 5 Oakdale 3, No. 12 Buhach Colony 1

No. 4 Del Campo 2, No. 13 Ceres 0

No. 3 Colfax No. 14 Rosemont 0

No. 6 Ponderosa 4, No. 11 East Union 0

No. 7 Pioneer 3, No. 10 Beyer 0

No. 2 Roseville 3, No. 15 Burbank 0

Division 4

Tuesday's quarterfinal scores

No. 1 Twelve Bridges 2, No. 9 West Campus 0

No. 12 Central Catholic 2, No. 4 Placer 1

No. 3 Lincoln 6, No. 6 Galt 1

No. 2 Ripon 4, No. 10 El Camino 0

Division 5

Tuesday's quarterfinal scores

No. 1 Hilmar 4, No. 9 Delhi 0

No. 5 Argonaut 3, No. 4 Ben Holt 1

No. 3 Liberty Ranch 4, No. 6 Sutter 0

No. 2 Summerville 4, No. 7 Gustine 0

Division 6

Tuesday's quarterfinal scores

No. 1 Ripon Christian 6, No. 8 Millennium 0

No. 5 Bradshaw Christian 4, No. 4 Denair 0

No. 3 Golden Sierra 3, No. 6 Vacaville Christian 2

No. 2 Big Valley Christian 2, Esparto 0

