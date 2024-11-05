High School

CIF San Diego Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-4-2024)

Top seeds are Lincoln (Open), San Marcos (D1), University City (Division 2), Central (D3), Ramona (D4), Vista (D5), Calipatria (5-AA) and St. Joseph Academy (D6-eight man)

Lincoln senior WR Ty Olsen finished the regular season with 43 catches for 760 yards and 11 touchdowns helping the Hornets to the top seed in the CIF San Diego Section Open Division playoffs, which get underway Friday in most divisions. The Open Division begins on Nov. 15.
The CIF San Diego Section high school football brackets are, and play gets underwy Friday in seven of the eight divisions.

Lincoln, Californi's No. 12 team overall, is the No. 1 seed in the highest Open Division, a four-team tournament which begins play with semifinal play on Nov. 15.

Rounding out that field is No. 2 La Costa Canyon, third seed Cathedral Catholic and No. 4 Mission Hills. The championship game will be played Nov. 23. Most of the other divisions will be decided on Nov. 30.

The 12-team Division 1 tournament begins Friday but the top four seeds (No. 1 San Marcos, No. 2 Carlsbad, No. 3 Granite Hills and No. 4 El Camino) all receive first-round byes. The rest of the field features No. 9 Del Norte at No. 8 Oceanside, No. 12 Santa Fe Christian at No. 5 Mount Miguel, No. 11 Scripps Ranche at No. 6 Torrey Pines and No. 7 Rancho Bernardo hosting No. 10 Brawley.

Other top seeds are University City (Division 2), Central (D3), Ramona (D4), Vista (D5), Calipatria (5-AA) and St. Joseph Academy (D6-eight man).

Defending champions are Granite Hills (Open), St. Augustine (D1), Del Norte (D2), La Jolla Country Day (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Sweetwater (D5), Holtville (D5-AA) and Foothills Christian (D6).

All section champions — other than 8-man — qualify for the CIF Southern California Bowl regional, which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.

FOOTBALL BRACKETS FOR THE SAN DIEGO SECTION PLAYOFFS

