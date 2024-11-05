CIF San Diego Section 2024 football playoff brackets: Updated scores, matchups, game times (11-4-2024)
The CIF San Diego Section high school football brackets are, and play gets underwy Friday in seven of the eight divisions.
Lincoln, Californi's No. 12 team overall, is the No. 1 seed in the highest Open Division, a four-team tournament which begins play with semifinal play on Nov. 15.
Rounding out that field is No. 2 La Costa Canyon, third seed Cathedral Catholic and No. 4 Mission Hills. The championship game will be played Nov. 23. Most of the other divisions will be decided on Nov. 30.
The 12-team Division 1 tournament begins Friday but the top four seeds (No. 1 San Marcos, No. 2 Carlsbad, No. 3 Granite Hills and No. 4 El Camino) all receive first-round byes. The rest of the field features No. 9 Del Norte at No. 8 Oceanside, No. 12 Santa Fe Christian at No. 5 Mount Miguel, No. 11 Scripps Ranche at No. 6 Torrey Pines and No. 7 Rancho Bernardo hosting No. 10 Brawley.
Other top seeds are University City (Division 2), Central (D3), Ramona (D4), Vista (D5), Calipatria (5-AA) and St. Joseph Academy (D6-eight man).
Defending champions are Granite Hills (Open), St. Augustine (D1), Del Norte (D2), La Jolla Country Day (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Sweetwater (D5), Holtville (D5-AA) and Foothills Christian (D6).
All section champions — other than 8-man — qualify for the CIF Southern California Bowl regional, which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.