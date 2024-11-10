CIF San Diego Section 2024 football playoff first-round scores; brackets, updated matchups (11-9-2024)
The CIF San Diego Section high school football playoffs got going Friday and there weren't many surprises.
Of the 24 first-round games played, only two were won by lower seeds — No. 9 seed Del Norte defeated No. 8 Oceanside, 42-35 in Division 1 and No. 12 Monte Vista knocked off 5th-seed Fallbrook, 34-33 in D5.
Other than that, all the favorites won. (Check all the scores at the bottom).
The section's Open Division — the highest of the eight divisions — all had byes.
Lincoln, Californi's No. 12 team overall, is the No. 1 seed in the Open, a four-team tournament which begins play with semifinal play on Nov. 15.
Rounding out that field is No. 2 La Costa Canyon, third seed Cathedral Catholic and No. 4 Mission Hills. The championship game will be played Nov. 23. Most of the other divisions will be decided on Nov. 30.
The 12-team Division 1 tournament began Friday but the top four seeds (No. 1 San Marcos, No. 2 Carlsbad, No. 3 Granite Hills and No. 4 El Camino) all receive first-round byes.
Other top seeds are University City (Division 2), Central (D3), Ramona (D4), Vista (D5), Calipatria (5-AA) and St. Joseph Academy (D6-eight man).
Defending champions are Granite Hills (Open), St. Augustine (D1), Del Norte (D2), La Jolla Country Day (D3), Mount Miguel (D4), Sweetwater (D5), Holtville (D5-AA) and Foothills Christian (D6).
All section champions — other than 8-man — qualify for the CIF Southern California Bowl regional, which takes place Dec. 6-7 and the that winner advancing to the State Bowl championships, which are held Dec. 13-14 in Southern California.
See first-round scores below and click on Divisions to see brackets next-round matchups.
FOOTBALL BRACKETS/SCORES SAN DIEGO SECTION
OPEN DIVISION
Semifinal matchups 11-15-2024
No. 4 Mission Hills at No. 1 Lincoln
N. 3 La Costa Canyon at No. 2 Cathedral Catholic
DIVISION 1
No. 9 Del Norte 42, No. 8 Oceanside 35
No. 5 Mount Miguel 62, No. 12 Santa Fe Christian 34
No. 6 Torrey Pines 26, No. 11 Scripps Ranch 15
No. 7 Rancho Bernardo 28, No. 10 Brawley 27
DIVISION 2
No. 8 Christian 28, No. 9 Imperial 26
No. 5 Point Loma 28, No. 12 Valley Center 7
No. 6 La Jolla 27, No. 11 Madison 15
No. 7 Bishop's 49, No. 10 Mt. Carmel 20
DIVISION 3
No. 8 Patrick Henry 42, No. 9 Otay Ranch 24
No. 5 Eastlake 21, No. 12 Army-Navy 7
No. 6 Escondido 57, No. 11 Steele Canyon 53
No. 7 St. Augustine 16, No. 10 La Jolla Country Day 0
DIVISION 4
No. 8 Montgomery 33, No. 9 Calexico 6
No. 5 Westview 23, No. 12 Vincent Memorial 12
No. 6 Mira Mesa 41, No. 11 Sweetwater 21
No. 7 Chula Vista 55, No. 10 Classical Academy 16
DIVISION 5
No. 8 Coronado 32, No. 9 Francis Parker 17
No. 12 Monte Vista 34, No. 5 Fallbrook 33
No. 6 West Hills 33, No. 11 Mar Vista 15
No. 7 Santana 33, No. 10 Kearny 18
DIVISION 5-AA
No. 4 Marantha Christian 45, No. 5 Victory Christian Academy 6
No. 3 Coastal Academy 35, No. 6 O'Farrell Charter 27
DIVISION 6 (8-MAN)
No. 4 Horizon Prep 50, No. 5 Borrego Springs 42
No. 3 Calvin Christian 56, No. 6 Ocean View Christian 0