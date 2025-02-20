CIF San Diego Section 2025 boys high school soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em
San Diego is considered one of the true hotbeds of youth soccer so there is great interest in the CIF's San Diego Section seven division boys tournament which continues Friday.
Five of the Divisions — Open, Division 1, D2, D3 and 5-AA — all opened play on Wednesday following first games in D5 (Monday) and D4 (Tuesday).
Championship matches in all divisions take place March 1.
Top seeds in each division are Del Norte (Open), Calexico (D1), Mission Hills (D2), Central (D3), Canyon Hills (D4), High Tech High (D5) and Victory Christian Academy (5-AA).
Defending champions are St. Augustine (Open Division), Steele Canyon (D1), Oceanside (D2), Monte Vista (D3), Mission Bay (D4), Castle Park (D5) and Marantha Christian (D5-AA).
Check below for brackets of each division and a catchup of scores on the latest round.
2025 SDS BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS
Open Division
The Open Division, the top division and only eight-team tourney, has adopted the a Champions League-style format (two games, rotating home sites and decided by cumulative score).
Wednesday's first round
No. 1 Del Norte 1, No. 8 Torrey Pines 0
No. 4 San Pasqual 3, No. 5 Rancho Buena Vista 0
No. 6 La Costa Canyon 2, No. 3 Oceanside 0
No. 2 St. Augustine at No. 7 San Diego, score not reported
Friday's second game in series
Torrey Pines at Del Norte
Rancho Buena Vista at San Pasqual
La Costa Canyon at Oceanside
San Diego at St. Augustine
Division 1
No. 8 Bonita Vista 1, No. 9 Steele Canyon 0
No. 11 San Dieguito Academy 2, No. 4 Scripps Ranch 1
No. 7 Point Loma 3, No. 10 Southwest SD 2
Division 2
Wednesday's first round
No. 1 Mission Hills 3, No. 16 Hoover 0
No. 8 San Ysidro 2, No. 9 Kearny 0
No. 5 Pacific Ridge 4, No. 12 Santana 0
No. 4 Rancho Bernardo 3, No. 13 Sweetwater 2
No. 6 Monte Vista 2, No. 11 Vista 1
No. 14 San Marcos 3, No. 3 Poway 1
No. 7 Helix 3, No. 10 Coronado 0
No. 2 University City 2, No. 15 LJCD 1 (PKs)
Division 3
Wednesday's first round
No. 1 Central Union 6, No. 16 Francis Parker
No. 8 Granite Hills 3, No. 9 Brawley 1
No. 5 Canyon Crest Academy 3, No. 12 Escondido Charter 2
No. 4 Mission Bay 4, No. 13 Preuss School 0
No. 6 Orange Glen 4, No. 11 Chula Vista 0
No. 3 Patrick Henry 5, No. 14 Gomper's Prep 0
No. 10 Otay Ranch 3, No. 7 Escondido 2
No. 2 Mater Dei Catholic 3, No. 15 Grossmont 0
Division 4
Tuesday's first round
No. 1 Canyon Hills 3, No. 16 El Canjon Valley 1
No. 8 La Jolla 3, No. 9 San Diego Jewish Academy 1
No. 5 Southwest EC 2, No. 12 Sage Creek 1
No. 4 Imperial 3, No. 13 Mira Mesa 1
No. 6 Valley Center 5, No. 11 Vincent Memorial 0
No. 3 West Hills 2, No. 14 Castle Park 0
No. 10 Madison 2, No. 7 Del Lago Academy 1
No. 2 Classical Academy 4, No. 15 Holtville 1
Division 5
Monday's play-in
Coast Academy 1, Mar Vista 0
Wednesday's first round
No. 8 High Tech NC 2, No. 9 O'Farrell Charter 1
No. 5 Ramona 3, Coastal Academy 0
No. 6 Mountain Empire 1, No. 11 Mount Miguel 0
No. 7 Bayfront 3, No. 10 Palo Verde 0
Division 5-AA
Tuesday's first round
No. 8 West Shores 5, No. 9 Bonsall 2
No. 5 Calvin Christian 10, No. 12 Cristo Rey 0
No. 6 Logan Memorial 8, No. 11 Calpipatria 1
No. 10 Borrego Springs 5, No. 7 Liberty Charter 2