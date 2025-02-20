High School

CIF San Diego Section 2025 boys high school soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em

Defending champions are St. Augustine (Open Division), Steele Canyon (D1), Oceanside (D2), Monte Vista (D3), Mission Bay (D4), Castle Park (D5) and Marantha Christian (D5-AA)

Mitch Stephens

Jan 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; a general view of the stadium before n international friendly match between Costa Rica and the United States at Inter&Co Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Jan 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; a general view of the stadium before n international friendly match between Costa Rica and the United States at Inter&Co Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

San Diego is considered one of the true hotbeds of youth soccer so there is great interest in the CIF's San Diego Section seven division boys tournament which continues Friday.

Five of the Divisions — Open, Division 1, D2, D3 and 5-AA — all opened play on Wednesday following first games in D5 (Monday) and D4 (Tuesday).

Championship matches in all divisions take place March 1.

Top seeds in each division are Del Norte (Open), Calexico (D1), Mission Hills (D2), Central (D3), Canyon Hills (D4), High Tech High (D5) and Victory Christian Academy (5-AA).

Defending champions are St. Augustine (Open Division), Steele Canyon (D1), Oceanside (D2), Monte Vista (D3), Mission Bay (D4), Castle Park (D5) and Marantha Christian (D5-AA).

Check below for brackets of each division and a catchup of scores on the latest round. Also play Pick 'Em, a fun and free predictions game to forecast all the upcoming games.

2025 SDS BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS

Open Division

The Open Division, the top division and only eight-team tourney, has adopted the a Champions League-style format (two games, rotating home sites and decided by cumulative score).

Wednesday's first round

No. 1 Del Norte 1, No. 8 Torrey Pines 0

No. 4 San Pasqual 3, No. 5 Rancho Buena Vista 0

No. 6 La Costa Canyon 2, No. 3 Oceanside 0

No. 2 St. Augustine at No. 7 San Diego, score not reported

Friday's second game in series

Torrey Pines at Del Norte

Rancho Buena Vista at San Pasqual

La Costa Canyon at Oceanside

San Diego at St. Augustine

Division 1

No. 8 Bonita Vista 1, No. 9 Steele Canyon 0

No. 11 San Dieguito Academy 2, No. 4 Scripps Ranch 1

No. 7 Point Loma 3, No. 10 Southwest SD 2

Division 2

Wednesday's first round

No. 1 Mission Hills 3, No. 16 Hoover 0

No. 8 San Ysidro 2, No. 9 Kearny 0

No. 5 Pacific Ridge 4, No. 12 Santana 0

No. 4 Rancho Bernardo 3, No. 13 Sweetwater 2

No. 6 Monte Vista 2, No. 11 Vista 1

No. 14 San Marcos 3, No. 3 Poway 1

No. 7 Helix 3, No. 10 Coronado 0

No. 2 University City 2, No. 15 LJCD 1 (PKs)

Division 3

Wednesday's first round

No. 1 Central Union 6, No. 16 Francis Parker

No. 8 Granite Hills 3, No. 9 Brawley 1

No. 5 Canyon Crest Academy 3, No. 12 Escondido Charter 2

No. 4 Mission Bay 4, No. 13 Preuss School 0

No. 6 Orange Glen 4, No. 11 Chula Vista 0

No. 3 Patrick Henry 5, No. 14 Gomper's Prep 0

No. 10 Otay Ranch 3, No. 7 Escondido 2

No. 2 Mater Dei Catholic 3, No. 15 Grossmont 0

Division 4

Tuesday's first round

No. 1 Canyon Hills 3, No. 16 El Canjon Valley 1

No. 8 La Jolla 3, No. 9 San Diego Jewish Academy 1

No. 5 Southwest EC 2, No. 12 Sage Creek 1

No. 4 Imperial 3, No. 13 Mira Mesa 1

No. 6 Valley Center 5, No. 11 Vincent Memorial 0

No. 3 West Hills 2, No. 14 Castle Park 0

No. 10 Madison 2, No. 7 Del Lago Academy 1

No. 2 Classical Academy 4, No. 15 Holtville 1

Division 5

Monday's play-in

Coast Academy 1, Mar Vista 0

Wednesday's first round

No. 8 High Tech NC 2, No. 9 O'Farrell Charter 1

No. 5 Ramona 3, Coastal Academy 0

No. 6 Mountain Empire 1, No. 11 Mount Miguel 0

No. 7 Bayfront 3, No. 10 Palo Verde 0

Division 5-AA

Tuesday's first round

No. 8 West Shores 5, No. 9 Bonsall 2

No. 5 Calvin Christian 10, No. 12 Cristo Rey 0

No. 6 Logan Memorial 8, No. 11 Calpipatria 1

No. 10 Borrego Springs 5, No. 7 Liberty Charter 2

Published
Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

Home/California