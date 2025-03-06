High School

CIF Southern California 2025 boys soccer playoff: Scores, semifinal matchups, game times (3-6-2025)

Defending champions are St. Augustine (D1), Servite (D2), Foothill (D3), Oceanside (D4) and Marantha (D5)

Mitch Stephens

Notre Dame boys soccer vs. Crespi in a Jan. 29 match
Notre Dame boys soccer vs. Crespi in a Jan. 29 match / Jace Kessler

The 2024 CIF Southern California boys soccer championship have reached the semifinals.

First-round games were played Tuesday with the semifinals scheduled for Thursday and the championship matches are Saturday in each of the eight-team brackets.

Top seeds are JSerra Catholic (D1), Bishop Amat (D2), Harvard-Westlake (D3), Pacific Ridge (D4) and St. Margaret's (D6).

In first-round play on Tuesday, JSerra Catholic defeated No. 8 Del Norte 4-0, No. 4 St. Augustine beat Santa Monica 3-2 in PKs, No. 3 Loyola beat No. 6 Birmingham 3-2 in PKs and No. 7 Hart beat El Camino Real 1-0 in PKs.

Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores:

2025 SOCAL BOYS SOCCER BRACKETS

Published
MITCH STEPHENS

