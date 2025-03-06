CIF Southern California 2025 girls soccer playoff: Scores, semifinal matchups, game times (3-6-2025)
The 2024 CIF Southern California girls soccer championship brackets were released Sunday.
First-round games were played Tuesday with the semifinals scheduled for Thursday and the championship matches are Saturday in each of the eight-team brackets.
Top seeds are Santa Margarita (D1), Troy (D2), Warren (D3), Sage Hill (D4) and Tri-City Christian (D5).
Defending champions are Santiago (D1), Westview (D2), Granada Hills Charter (D3), Louisville (D4) and Diamond Ranch (D5).
In girls Division 1, top seed Santa Margarita advanced to the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Bonita Vista. Fourth seed San Marcos, sixth-seed Oaks Christian and No. 2 Santiago/Corona also advanced.
Check updated brackets below for the latest matchups, game times and scores: