CIF Southern Section 2025 girls soccer playoff brackets: Scores, matchups, game times, Pick 'Em

Mitch Stephens

Oaks Christian goalie Hannah Wieler during a 1-0 win over Westlake on Jan. 17, 2025. Her team is the No. 2 seed in the Open Division of the Southern Section playoffs that kick off Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Oaks Christian goalie Hannah Wieler during a 1-0 win over Westlake on Jan. 17, 2025. Her team is the No. 2 seed in the Open Division of the Southern Section playoffs that kick off Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. / Photo: Jace Kessler

The 2025 CIF Southern Section girls soccer playoff brackets have arrived. And they are never ending.

A remarkable 264 teams make up the nine-division tournament which gets underway on Wednesday and concludes Feb. 28 or March 1.

Top seeds in each Division are Redondo Union (Open Division), JSerra Catholic (Division 1), Montclair (D2), Valencia (D3), Marlborough (D4), Ventura (D5), Whittier Christian (D6), Oxford Academy (D7) and South el Monte (D8).

Defending champions are: Roosevelt (D1), Quartz Hill (D2), Apple Valley (D3), Louisville (D4), Estancia (D5), Diamond Ranch (D6) and Artesia (D7).

As popular as the sport has been in the past, it actually grew two divisions, including the Open Division. which as in all CIF sports, pits the top teams. Unlike the other massive 32-team divisions, the Open features only eight squads and it features a Champions League-style format (two games, rotating home sites and decided by cumulative score).

2025 CIF SOUTHERN SECTION GIRLS SOCCER BRACKETS
(ALL FIRST-ROUND GAMES ARE WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12)

OPEN DIVISION (CLICK TO SEE BRACKET)

1 Redondo Union (17-0) at No. 8 Harvard-Westlake (13-4-1)

No. 4 Palos Verdes (15-4) at No. 5 Santiago (18-1-2)

No. 3 Santa Margarita (13-1-2) at No. 6 Notre Dame SO (15-3-1)

No. 2 Oaks Christian (21-1-1) at No. 7 Apple Valley (17-0-2)

Oaks Christian junior midfielder Lauren Gatien / Photo: Jace Kessler

DIVISION 1

Westlake (8-5-2) at JSerra Catholic (12-6-1)

Roosevelt (14-4-3) at Great Oak (16-5-3)

Torrance (9-8) at Edison (12-7-3)

Saugus (13-3-2) at Ontario Christian (18-0-3)

Rancho Cucamonga (12-7-1) at Etiwanda (15-4-1)

Capistrano Valley (10-6-5) at Troy (11-2-1)

Corona del Mar (14-6) at St. Joseph-Lakewood (18-0-2)

Aliso Niguel (7-5-3) at Los Alamitos (14-5-1)

El Segundo (11-8) at Newport Harbor (16-4-3)

Flintridge Prep (14-2-1) at Canyon (13-2-2)

Mater Dei (9-6-3) at La Canada (15-1-2)

Rosary Academy (9-4-4) at South Torrance (14-2-1)

El Toro (10-3-2) at Moorpark (12-1-1)

Arlington (16-2-1) at Hart (13-5)

Arcadia (12-1-4) at Huntington Beach (12-5-3)

Murrieta Valley (11-4-1) at Orange Lutheran (8-4)

DIVISION 2

Castaic (11-5-3) at Montclair (15-2-4)

Chaminade (9-8-2) at Glendora (10-5-2)

San Dimas (12-5-3) at Sunny Hills (15-5-5)

St. Genevieve (13-8-2) at Mira Costa (7-7-3)

Mission Viejo (10-1-1) at Millikan (12-7-2)

El Ranco (13-4-2) at Sonora (14-3-5)

Oak Hills (14-5) at Lynwood (21-1)

Vista Murrieta (10-4-2) at Warren (12-3-3)

Laguna Beach (12-6-1) at El Dorado (8-5-7)

Parclete (14-4-2) at Claremont (10-4-3)

Alta Loma (11-9) at Yorba Linda (9-8-2)

Quartz Hill (17-3) at Chino Hills (10-7-3)

Long Beach Wilson (12-5-3) at Thousand Oaks (8-7-3)

Oxnard (14-2-1) at Upland (11-8)

La Serna (14-7) at Newbury Park (7-5-3)

Fairmont Prep (12-2-3) at Ayala (12-7-3)

DIVISION 3

Grand Terrace (12-2) AT Valencia (12-3-1)

Walnut (15-10-1) at Foothill (8-7-2)

San Jacinto (11-2-3) at Crean Lutheran (7-6-3)

La Habra (12-12-2) vs. South Hills (12-7)

Brentwood (9-2) at Windward (10-2)

Fountain Valley (10-8-3) at Trabuco Hills (6-4-5)

Portola (8-1-2) at Valencia (10-7)

Beckman (5-10-1) at Crescenta Valley (12-5-1)

Wiseburn-Da Vinci (14-8-1) at Buena (14-7-2)

Canyon Springs (10-5-2) at Flintridge Sacred Heart (9-3-3)

Woodbridge (8-8--2) at Downey (10-13-3)

Kennedy (17-3-2) at Valley View (13-1-3)

Diamond Ranch (14-10) at Camarillo (8-5-1)

Culver City (11-5) at Norco (12-5-3)

Pacifica GG (6-10-2) at Western Christian (11-4-3)

Fullerton (16-6) at Long Beach Poly (11-3-1)

MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

