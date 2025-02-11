'Pick 'Em' Challenge: CIF California high school basketball playoffs; compete with friends, pick the winner
High School on SI, powered SBLive Sports, is taking its engagement to new heights.
Welcome to the March Madness of high school basketball with the Playoff Pick 'Em challenge, which allows users to guess the winner of each game in each round of the upcoming 2025 CIF Southern Section playoffs in boys and girls' basketball.
The Pick 'Em is accessible in every division except the Open Division, because the Open Division is not a bracket-style format. However, you can predict the winner of each Open Division game (see below)
Once you've locked in your picks, simply save your selections and wait to see where you sit on the Pick 'Em leaderboard at the end of each round.
All that's required is a FREE signup on scorebooklive.com or by downloading the SBLive Sports app.
Once you've registered, click the division(s) below that you are interested in predicting. Good luck!
PLAYOFF PICK 'EM
BOYS DIVISIONS: 1 | 2AA | 2A | 3AA | 3A | 4AA | 4A | 5AA | 5A
GIRLS DIVISIONS: 1 | 2AA | 2A | 3AA | 3A | 4AA | 4A | 5AA | 5A
BOYS OPEN DIVISION (1st Rd.)
Heritage Christian at Roosevelt | Redondo Union at Sierra Canyon
La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake | JSerra at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks
GIRLS OPEN DIVISION (1st Rd.)
Fairmont Prep at Etiwanda | Windward at Mater Dei
Bishop Montgomery at Sierra Canyon | Sage Hill at Ontario Christian
