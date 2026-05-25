Vote: Who is the Southern California High School Baseball Player of the Week? – May 25, 2026

The CIF Southern Section high school baseball playoffs completed the quarterfinals last week. It is now time to vote for the High School on SI Southern California baseball player of the week.

Here are 10 nominees from games played across all nine divisions from May 18-24. Now it's your turn to vote for the standout among the rest of the athletes.

Voting will end on May 31 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced in the following week's Southern California High School Baseball Player of the Week post.

How do you nominate an athlete? Email Edith Noriega at noriega0101@gmail.com

Congratulations to Donovan Anthony of Agoura for winning last week's player of the week poll. Anthony, a senior, struck out 15 batters and allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout to lead the Agoura Chargers to a 4-0 win over Oakwood in the first round of the Division 3 playoffs.

Here are the nominees for the Southern California Baseball Player of the Week

Justin Kirchner, Harvard-Westlake

The sophomore tossed six innings with five strikeouts, while allowing six hits and one run to lift Harvard-Westlake to a 2-1 win over Cypress in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

Jack Murray, Loyola

Murray, a senior, hit a three-run home run in the top of the seventh inning to secure Loyola a 3-0 win over Alemany in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Caysen Sullivan, St. Francis

Sullivan, a senior, struck out eight batters in six innings, leading St. Francis to a 3-1 victory over Warren in the Division 3 quarterfinals.

Jordan Ayala, Norco

The sophomore threw a complete-game gem with 10 strikeouts and allowed two hits to help Norco beat Orange Lutheran 3-0 in the Division 1 quarterfinals. Offensively, Ayala went 2-for-3 with one home run, one RBI and one run scored.

Owen Song, Irvine

Song, a senior, went 1-for-2 with a clutch RBI single to lift the Irvine Vaqueros to a 2-1 victory over Cathedral in the Division 5 quarterfinals.

Parker Moore, Laguna Beach

Moore, a senior, went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored, helping Laguna Beach to a 6-4 win over Moorpark in the Division 4 quarterfinals.

Quinn Minyard, Trinity Classical Academy

Minyard, a senior, went 2-for-4 and delivered a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Trinity Classical Academy past El Rancho 7-6 in the Division 6 quarterfinals.

Tanner Okawa, North Torrance

Okawa, a freshman, went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk to lift the North Saxons to a 10-0 victory over Carpinteria in the Division 7 quarterfinals.

Arian Garcia Mendoza, Duarte

Garcia Mendoza, a junior, went 3-for-5 with one double, one triple, three RBIs and one run scored, helping the Duarte Falcons to a 7-5 win over Nuview Bridge in the Division 8 quarterfinals.

Nikolaz Gonzalez, Temecula Prep

Gonzalez, a senior, went 4-for-4 with two doubles, one triple, two RBIs and three runs scored, leading Temecula Prep past Santiago 6-3 in the Division 9 quarterfinals. On the mound, he struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings pitched, allowing four hits, one earned and walked five.

Vote: Who is the California High School Softball Player of the Week? - May 19, 2026 (Poll Closed)

Donovan Anthony, Agoura 40%

Michael Flink, Bishop Montgomery 20%

Cesar Meza, Fontana 20%

Javon Bryant, Schurr 20%

Brady Murrietta, Orange Lutheran 0%

Sam Escobedo, Ontario 0%

Evan Kim, Foothill 0%

Brady Houlton, Claremont 0%

Matt Manzo, Arcadia 0%

Archer Moller, Ojai Valley 0%

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.