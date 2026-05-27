CIF Southern Section Baseball Playoffs: St. John Bosco Back In D1 Final to Face Norco

The championship games for May 29 and 30 are set.

The CIF Southern Section will host nine baseball finals between Friday and Saturday, headlined by the Division 1 final between defending champion St. John Bosco and No. 1-seeded Norco, which will be played Friday night at Cal State Fullerton.

First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will be televised live on Spectrum.

The section office will release an official finals schedule for the subsequent divisions in the coming days.

NOTE: Scroll down to see the final scores and notable stats from each semifinal game Tuesday afternoon, and every championship matchup.

BOSCO EDGES HARVARD-WESTLAKE

St. John Bosco 3, Harvard-Westlake 1: Ace pitcher Jack Champlin pitched four innings, allowed three hits and had five strikeouts. Troy Sibolboro tossed three shutout innings in relief.

The score was tied 1-1 in the fourth inning before the Braves scored two runs in the fifth highlighted by singles from Moises Razo and Noah Everly. Everly had two RBIs in the game.

Harvard-Westlake starting pitcher Evan Alexander threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing all three runs and striking out seven.

NORCO GETS REVENGE EN ROUTE TO FINAL

Norco 5, Notre Dame 2: The Cougars lost to Notre Dame in pool play 4-0 on May 15 but got their revenge Tuesday afternoon thanks to a big second inning. Norco made it 3-0 in the second inning anchored by a two-RBI single from Dylan Seward.

Notre Dame pulled within 3-2 but Norco's Jacob Melendez hit a two-run homer in the fifth to deliver the gut punch.

Landon Hovermale earned the win from the bump in 5 2/3 innings of work with seven strikeouts.

DIVISION 2

Ganesha 2, Newport Harbor 1: Ganesha punches ticket to D2 final after a walk-off, hit by pitch with the bases loaded. Top-ranked player Logan Schmidt had three hits in the victory. Newport Harbor had a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.

Loyola 6, Foothill 3: The Cubs had five runs in the sixth inning after trailing 3-1. Luca Marucci hit a homer.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUP: Loyola vs. Ganesha

DIVISION 3

Mira Costa 12, St. Francis 0: Three Mira Costa players had two RBIs.

Agoura 3. Millikan 1: Zach Partee threw six innings, allowed two hits and struck out seven.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHUP: Mira Costa vs. Agoura

DIVISON 4

Glendora 3, Saugus 2: Sebastian Lawrence threw a complete game for Glendora and struck out four batters, walked none. Santiago Garza hit a two-run home run in the sixth while trailing 2-1.

Laguna Beach 2, Grand Terrace 1: The Breakers were trailing 1-0 and scored two runs in the fifth inning. Dylan Yencho had two hits.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME : Glendora vs. Laguna Beach

DIVISION 5

Kaiser 3, Irvine 2: Kaiser led 3-0 into the last inning and held off a late rally by Irvine in the 6th.

Culver City 4, Long Beach Wilson 3: Culver City scored two runs in the sixth to win the game. Vince Ferrier laid down a sac bunt and Saul Sandoval singled — each scoring a run.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Kaiser vs. Culver City

DIVISION 6

Brentwood 8, Trinity Classical Academy 0: Jack Kaplan had 10 strikeouts.

Covina 6, Lakewood 1: Lucas Thorpe was 4 for 4 with an RBI in the victory.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Brentwood vs. Covina

DIVISION 7

South El Monte 3, Norwalk 0: Gabriel Canchola threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts. Walked none.

North Torrance 9, Santa Paula 3: Andrew Bello hit a three-run bomb in the sixth to blow the game open.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: South El Monte vs. North Torrance

DIVISION 8

Schurr 4, Duarte 2: Jeff Borbon struckout six batters in 4 1/3 innings of work, let up one earned run.

Rancho Alamitos 3, Oxford Academy 0: Rancho has reached the finals after taking down the No. 1 seed (Los Amigos) in the opening round.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Schurr vs. Rancho Alamitos

DIVISION 9

Rolling Hills Prep 5, Temecula Prep 3: Matthew Moyer threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts. Samuel Lopez had three hits including a homer.

Webb 24, Crossroads Christian 15: There were 69 total at-bats, 31 hits, 30 RBIs, and 349 total pitches between the two teams.

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: Rolling Hills Prep vs. Webb

UPDATED PLAYOFF BRACKETS

D1 POOL PLAY FORMAT BREAKDOWN

Here are the 16 teams that make up the Division 1 playoffs.



POOL A: Maranatha at Norco, Ayala at Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

POOL B: Etiwanda at Corona, Santiago/Corona at Orange Lutheran

POOL C: Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, Cypress at St. John Bosco

POOL D: Huntington Beach at Temecula Valley, La Mirada at Harvard-Westlake

Pool play guarantees each team at least two games. After the first round of pool play, the teams that are 1-0 play each other. The teams that are 0-1 play each other.

Teams that go 0-2 are disqualified. Teams that go 2-0 advance to the quarterfinal, knockout stage. Teams that go 1-1 will play each other in a third game to advance. Two teams from each pool move on.

NOTE: In Division 1 pool play, the team that's played the least amount of home games gets to host (the next game). If it's the same, it's a coin flip, which is similar to subsequent divisions.

BREAKDOWN OF EACH DIVISION, 2025 CHAMPIONS

DIVISION 1 (16-Team Bracket, 16 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Norco (24-3), Big VIII League Champion



2. Harvard-Westlake (23-5), Mission League Champion



3. Sierra Canyon (23-5), Mission League Runner-Up



4. Lutheran/ Orange (22-5), Trinity League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: None



2025 FINAL: St. John Bosco 3, Santa Margarita 2.



DIVISION 2 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Villa Park (19-8-1), Crestview League Runner-Up



2. Westlake (18-8), Marmonte League Runner-Up



3. Servite (15-13), Trinity League No. 3 Entry



4. Gahr (17-10-1), Gateway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Chaminade (Misson), 17-11; Loyola (Mission), 15-12-1;



Santa Margarita (Trinity), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: West Ranch 2, Mater Dei 1.



DIVISION 3 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Mira Costa (16-12), Bay League No. 3 Entry



2. Arcadia (18-10), Pacific League Runner-Up



3. Agoura (15-13), Marmonte League At-Large Entry



4. St. Francis (14-13-1), Mission League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Corona del Mar (Sunset), 14-13.



2025 FINAL: Glendora 2, San Dimas 0.



DIVISION 4 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. San Marino (20-8), Rio Hondo League No. 3 Entry



2. Moorpark (19-9), Coastal Canyon League No. 3 Entry



3. Marina (13-15), Sunset League No. 3 Entry



4. Canyon/ Anaheim (14-14), Freeway League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Upland (Baseline), 14-12-2; Claremont (Palomares), 17-9.



2025 FINAL: Ganesha 8, Dos Pueblos 2.



DIVISION 5 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Citrus Valley (13-14), Citrus Belt League No. 3 Entry



2. St. Bernard (15-12), Del Rey League Runner-Up



3. Wilson/ Long Beach (16-12), Moore League Runner-Up



4. Santa Barbara (14-14), Channel League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRY: Moreno Valley (Ivy), 14-12; Kaiser (Sunkist), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Elsinore 2, St. Anthony 0.



DIVISION 6 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. California (15-13), Del Rio League No. 3 Entry



2. Crossroads (17-6), Gold Coast League Champion



3. Cantwell-Sacred Heart of Mary (18-9), Camino Real League At-Large Entry



4. El Rancho (16-12), Del Rio League At-Large Entry



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Troy (North Hills), 17-11.



2025 FINAL: Estancia 4, Marshall 3.



DIVISION 7 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. New Roads (18-9), Coastal League Champion



2. Norwalk (14-7), Mid-Cities League No. 3 Entry



3. Hemet (17-11), Inland Valley League No. 3 Entry



4. Victor Valley (12-11), Desert Sky League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Campbell Hall (Gold Coast), 15-11;



Golden Valley/ Santa Clarita (Foothill), 13-12; Viewpoint (Gold Coast), 17-10.



2025 FINAL: Mary Star 8, Notre Dame/ Riverside 7.



DIVISION 8 (32-Team Bracket, 32 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Los Amigos (17-5), Orange League Champion



2. Schurr (11-16), Almont League No. 3 Entry



3. Duarte (10-11), Montview League Runner-Up



4. Oxford Academy (9-19), 605 League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: Rio Hondo Prep (Prep), 9-9-1; Chadwick (Prep), 11-10;



Compton (Moore), 14-11.



2025 FINAL: Fillmore 7, Pioneer 6.



DIVISION 9 (32-Team Bracket, 31 Entries)



SEEDED TEAMS:



1. Dunn (11-7), Frontier League Runner-Up



2. St. Pius X – St. Matthias Academy (14-14), Santa Fe League No. 3 Entry



3. Rolling Hills Prep (7-11), Coastal League Runner-Up



4. Yucca Valley (7-9), Desert Valley League Runner-Up



AT-LARGE ENTRIES: St. Monica Academy (Heritage), 9-6; Pacifica Christian/ Santa Monica



(Liberty), 15-13.



2025 FINAL: Nuview Bridge 3, Mountain View 2.