High School

CIF Southern Section boys basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 13, 2026

The third edition of the CIF Southern Section boys basketball computer rankings, which will determine the fate of a team's playoff division and seeding.

Tarek Fattal

Loyola takes on St. Francis at Pauley Pavilion in the Trinity-Mission League Showdown on Nov. 22, 2025.
Loyola takes on St. Francis at Pauley Pavilion in the Trinity-Mission League Showdown on Nov. 22, 2025. / Samuel Mawanda

Midway through January and league placement is starting to take shape, but nothing is final. In fact, the final three weeks of the regular season will see the most movement due to big-time head-to-head matchups within league play.

In the opening weeks of 2026, we've seen stunning results and tight finishes in some of the top leagues in the CIF Southern Section, including the Mission, Trinity, Marmonte and Baseline Leagues.

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 13

  1. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  2. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  3. Santa Margarita Eagles
  4. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  5. St. John Bosco Braves
  6. St. Francis Golden Knights
  7. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  8. Corona del Mar Sea Kings
  9. Crean Lutheran Saints
  10. Corona Centennial Huskies
  11. Damien Spartans
  12. JSerra Catholic Lions
  13. Crespi Celts
  14. La Mirada Matadores
  15. Windward Wildcats
  16. Brentwood School Eagles
  17. Etiwanda Eagles
  18. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  19. Inglewood Sentinels
  20. Loyola Cubs
  21. La Habra Highlanders
  22. Chaminade Eagles
  23. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  24. Arcadia Apaches
  25. San Gabriel Academy Eagles
  26. Mira Costa Mustangs
  27. Crossroads Roadrunners
  28. Servite Friars
  29. Alemany Warriors
  30. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  31. Cypress Centurions
  32. Mater Dei Monarchs
  33. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  34. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  35. Corona Santiago Sharks
  36. Millikan Rams
  37. Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
  38. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  39. Chino Hills Huskies
  40. Rancho Christian Eagles
  41. St. Bernard Vikings
  42. Los Alamitos Griffins
  43. Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
  44. St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
  45. St. Anthony Saints
  46. Beverly Hills Normans
  47. Village Christian Crusaders
  48. Santa Monica Vikings
  49. Rancho Verde Mustangs
  50. Edison Chargers
  51. Sonora Raiders
  52. Los Osos Grizzlies
  53. Westlake Warriors
  54. Maranatha Minutemen
  55. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  56. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  57. King Wolves
  58. Campbell Hall Vikings
  59. Fountain Valley Barons
  60. Bishop Amat Lancers
  61. Oaks Christian Lions
  62. Roosevelt Mustangs
  63. Calabasas Coyotes
  64. Hesperia Scorpions
  65. La Serna Lancers
  66. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  67. Tesoro Titans
  68. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  69. Santa Barbara Dons
  70. Burbank Bulldogs
  71. Mayfair Monsoons
  72. San Marcos Royals
  73. Milken Community Wildcats
  74. Aquinas Falcons
  75. North Torrance Saxons
  76. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  77. Pasadena Bulldogs
  78. Leuzinger Olympians
  79. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  80. Legacy Christian Academy
  81. Great Oak Wolfpack
  82. Temecula Valley Golden Bears
  83. Esperanza Aztecs
  84. Newport Harbor Sailors
  85. Culver City Centaurs
  86. Huntington Beach Oilers
  87. Newbury Park Panthers
  88. Ontario Christian Knights
  89. Providence/Burbank Pioneers
  90. Glendora Tartans
  91. Silverado Hawks
  92. Viewpoint Patriots
  93. Valencia Vikings
  94. Camarillo Scorpions
  95. San Clemente Tritons
  96. Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica Seawolves
  97. Heritage Christian Warriors
  98. Gahr Gladiators
  99. Elsinore Tigers
  100. Glendale Nitros

View full CIF-SS rankings

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

feed

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California