CIF Southern Section boys basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 13, 2026
Midway through January and league placement is starting to take shape, but nothing is final. In fact, the final three weeks of the regular season will see the most movement due to big-time head-to-head matchups within league play.
In the opening weeks of 2026, we've seen stunning results and tight finishes in some of the top leagues in the CIF Southern Section, including the Mission, Trinity, Marmonte and Baseline Leagues.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results from the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 13
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- St. John Bosco Braves
- St. Francis Golden Knights
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Corona del Mar Sea Kings
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- Damien Spartans
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Crespi Celts
- La Mirada Matadores
- Windward Wildcats
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Inglewood Sentinels
- Loyola Cubs
- La Habra Highlanders
- Chaminade Eagles
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- Arcadia Apaches
- San Gabriel Academy Eagles
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Servite Friars
- Alemany Warriors
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Cypress Centurions
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Corona Santiago Sharks
- Millikan Rams
- Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- St. Bernard Vikings
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Canyon (Anaheim) Comanches
- St. Pius X–St. Matthias Warriors
- St. Anthony Saints
- Beverly Hills Normans
- Village Christian Crusaders
- Santa Monica Vikings
- Rancho Verde Mustangs
- Edison Chargers
- Sonora Raiders
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- Westlake Warriors
- Maranatha Minutemen
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- King Wolves
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Fountain Valley Barons
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Oaks Christian Lions
- Roosevelt Mustangs
- Calabasas Coyotes
- Hesperia Scorpions
- La Serna Lancers
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- Tesoro Titans
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Santa Barbara Dons
- Burbank Bulldogs
- Mayfair Monsoons
- San Marcos Royals
- Milken Community Wildcats
- Aquinas Falcons
- North Torrance Saxons
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- Pasadena Bulldogs
- Leuzinger Olympians
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Legacy Christian Academy
- Great Oak Wolfpack
- Temecula Valley Golden Bears
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Newport Harbor Sailors
- Culver City Centaurs
- Huntington Beach Oilers
- Newbury Park Panthers
- Ontario Christian Knights
- Providence/Burbank Pioneers
- Glendora Tartans
- Silverado Hawks
- Viewpoint Patriots
- Valencia Vikings
- Camarillo Scorpions
- San Clemente Tritons
- Pacifica Christian/Santa Monica Seawolves
- Heritage Christian Warriors
- Gahr Gladiators
- Elsinore Tigers
- Glendale Nitros
