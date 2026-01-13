High School

CIF Southern Section girls basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 13, 2026

The third edition of the CIF Southern Section girls basketball computer rankings, which will determine the fate of a team's playoff division and seeding.

Etiwanda girls basketball coach Stan Delus instructing during the Eagles' CIF State Open Division final in March of 2025. / Heston Quan

Midway through January and league placement is starting to take shape, but nothing is final. In fact, the final three weeks of the regular season will see the most movement due to big-time head-to-head matchups within league play.

In the opening weeks of 2026, we've seen stunning results and tight finishes in some of the top leagues in the CIF Southern Section, including the Mission, Trinity, Marmonte and Baseline Leagues.

As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results on the current year.

That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.

The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.

TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 13

  1. Ontario Christian Knights
  2. JSerra Catholic Lions
  3. Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
  4. Etiwanda Eagles
  5. Mater Dei Monarchs
  6. Oak Park Eagles
  7. Rancho Christian Eagles
  8. Sage Hill Lightning
  9. La Salle Lancers
  10. Los Osos Grizzlies
  11. Orange Lutheran Lancers
  12. Fairmont Prep Huskies
  13. Thousand Oaks Lancers
  14. Marlborough Mustangs
  15. St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
  16. Villa Park Spartans
  17. Ventura Cougars
  18. North Torrance Saxons
  19. St. Anthony Saints
  20. Camarillo Scorpions
  21. Redondo Union Sea Hawks
  22. Brentwood School Eagles
  23. Notre Dame (SO) Knights
  24. Oak Hills Bulldogs
  25. Oaks Christian Lions
  26. Beckman Patriots
  27. Mira Costa Mustangs
  28. Windward Wildcats
  29. Flintridge Prep Wolves
  30. Campbell Hall Vikings
  31. Valencia Vikings
  32. Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
  33. West Torrance Warriors
  34. Bishop Montgomery Knights
  35. Rosary Academy Royals
  36. Santa Margarita Eagles
  37. Chino Cowboys
  38. Chino Hills Huskies
  39. Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
  40. Corona Centennial Huskies
  41. Troy Warriors
  42. Yucaipa Thunderbirds
  43. St. Bonaventure Seraphs
  44. Chaparral Pumas
  45. Village Christian Crusaders
  46. St. Monica Prep Mariners
  47. San Juan Hills Stallions
  48. Esperanza Aztecs
  49. Glendora Tartans
  50. South Torrance Spartans
  51. Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
  52. Moreno Valley Vikings
  53. Oxnard Yellowjackets
  54. Summit SkyHawks
  55. Buena Park Coyotes
  56. San Clemente Tritons
  57. Sonora Raiders
  58. Los Alamitos Griffins
  59. Crossroads Roadrunners
  60. Los Altos Conquerors
  61. Lynwood Knights
  62. Bonita Bearcats
  63. Rialto Knights
  64. Alemany Warriors
  65. Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
  66. King Wolves
  67. Claremont Wolfpack
  68. Saugus Centurions
  69. Portola Bulldogs
  70. San Marcos Royals
  71. Murrieta Mesa Rams
  72. Vista Murrieta Broncos
  73. Heritage Patriots
  74. Crescenta Valley Falcons
  75. Paramount Pirates
  76. Downey Vikings
  77. Newbury Park Panthers
  78. Dos Pueblos Chargers
  79. Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
  80. Arrowhead Christian Eagles
  81. Wilson (HH) Wildcats
  82. Aquinas Falcons
  83. Bishop Amat Lancers
  84. Segerstrom Jaguars
  85. Rio Mesa Spartans
  86. Canyon Cowboys
  87. Leuzinger Olympians
  88. St. Margaret’s Tartans
  89. Woodcrest Christian Royals
  90. Mark Keppel Aztecs
  91. Palos Verdes Sea Kings
  92. Crean Lutheran Saints
  93. West Ranch Wildcats
  94. Upland Highlanders
  95. Riverside Poly Bears
  96. Corona Panthers
  97. Temecula Valley Golden Bears
  98. Cerritos Dons
  99. Trinity Classical Academy Knights
  100. El Dorado Golden Hawks

