CIF Southern Section girls basketball playoff computer rankings - Jan. 13, 2026
Midway through January and league placement is starting to take shape, but nothing is final. In fact, the final three weeks of the regular season will see the most movement due to big-time head-to-head matchups within league play.
In the opening weeks of 2026, we've seen stunning results and tight finishes in some of the top leagues in the CIF Southern Section, including the Mission, Trinity, Marmonte and Baseline Leagues.
As teams are vying for league placement, which will determine their playoff eligibility, working in the background is CIF's 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to determine where teams should fall come playoff time. The computer will determine which division and where within that division a team should be placed based on the results on the current year.
That said, High School On SI provides the computer rankings that the CIF Southern Section will use to create its playoff divisions in February. The first edition of those rankings was released on December 29.
The Top 100 teams in the most recent computer rankings can be seen below by simply scrolling, but if you want to see the full interactive rankings page with team records and week-to-week movement, CLICK HERE.
TOP 100 COMPUTER RANKINGS, JAN. 13
- Ontario Christian Knights
- JSerra Catholic Lions
- Sierra Canyon Trailblazers
- Etiwanda Eagles
- Mater Dei Monarchs
- Oak Park Eagles
- Rancho Christian Eagles
- Sage Hill Lightning
- La Salle Lancers
- Los Osos Grizzlies
- Orange Lutheran Lancers
- Fairmont Prep Huskies
- Thousand Oaks Lancers
- Marlborough Mustangs
- St. Joseph (Lakewood) Jesters
- Villa Park Spartans
- Ventura Cougars
- North Torrance Saxons
- St. Anthony Saints
- Camarillo Scorpions
- Redondo Union Sea Hawks
- Brentwood School Eagles
- Notre Dame (SO) Knights
- Oak Hills Bulldogs
- Oaks Christian Lions
- Beckman Patriots
- Mira Costa Mustangs
- Windward Wildcats
- Flintridge Prep Wolves
- Campbell Hall Vikings
- Valencia Vikings
- Harvard-Westlake Wolverines
- West Torrance Warriors
- Bishop Montgomery Knights
- Rosary Academy Royals
- Santa Margarita Eagles
- Chino Cowboys
- Chino Hills Huskies
- Rancho Cucamonga Cougars
- Corona Centennial Huskies
- Troy Warriors
- Yucaipa Thunderbirds
- St. Bonaventure Seraphs
- Chaparral Pumas
- Village Christian Crusaders
- St. Monica Prep Mariners
- San Juan Hills Stallions
- Esperanza Aztecs
- Glendora Tartans
- South Torrance Spartans
- Rolling Hills Prep Huskies
- Moreno Valley Vikings
- Oxnard Yellowjackets
- Summit SkyHawks
- Buena Park Coyotes
- San Clemente Tritons
- Sonora Raiders
- Los Alamitos Griffins
- Crossroads Roadrunners
- Los Altos Conquerors
- Lynwood Knights
- Bonita Bearcats
- Rialto Knights
- Alemany Warriors
- Pacifica Christian (OC) Tritons
- King Wolves
- Claremont Wolfpack
- Saugus Centurions
- Portola Bulldogs
- San Marcos Royals
- Murrieta Mesa Rams
- Vista Murrieta Broncos
- Heritage Patriots
- Crescenta Valley Falcons
- Paramount Pirates
- Downey Vikings
- Newbury Park Panthers
- Dos Pueblos Chargers
- Wiseburn-Da Vinci Wolves
- Arrowhead Christian Eagles
- Wilson (HH) Wildcats
- Aquinas Falcons
- Bishop Amat Lancers
- Segerstrom Jaguars
- Rio Mesa Spartans
- Canyon Cowboys
- Leuzinger Olympians
- St. Margaret’s Tartans
- Woodcrest Christian Royals
- Mark Keppel Aztecs
- Palos Verdes Sea Kings
- Crean Lutheran Saints
- West Ranch Wildcats
- Upland Highlanders
- Riverside Poly Bears
- Corona Panthers
- Temecula Valley Golden Bears
- Cerritos Dons
- Trinity Classical Academy Knights
- El Dorado Golden Hawks
