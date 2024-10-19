CIF Southern Section girls flag football playoff brackets, Divisions 1-5
It's ring chasing time.
The CIF Southern Section introduced girls flag football as an official sanctioned sport in the fall of 2023, but no playoffs and championships were played - just a regular season.
However, in 2024, the Southern Section has rolled out its inaugural flag football championships which will be comprised of five divisions with all divisions fielded 32 teams, except in Division 1 where just 16 teams are seeded.
The Division 1 field is loaded with teams from Orange County and Ventura County. Orange Lutheran, led by standout sophomore Makena Cook, is the No. 1 seed in Division 1. Cook has thrown for 80 touchdowns this season en route to the Lancers' 19-2 record and Trinity League title shared with JSerra (20-6).
Long Beach Poly, Linfield Christian, La Habra and Whittier California are the No. 1 seeds in Divisions 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively.
Divisions 2 through 5 will begin the first round of the playoffs on October 22. Division 1 will start on October 26. Championships for all divisions are scheduled for November 9 at Fred Kelly Stadium in Orange, Calif.
FULL BRACKETS
