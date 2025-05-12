CIF Southern Section high school baseball playoff brackets, pairings (Divisions 1-9)
The postseason is here.
The CIF Southern Section announced the high school baseball playoff brackets and pairings for Divisions 1 through 9 Monday morning as the sport experiences the 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to decide playoff placement and seeding for the first time.
(NOTE: Video breakdown on how CIF uses competitive equity to create playoff divisions at bottom of page)
There were 248 automatic playoff berths divided through the nine divisions. Division 1 had no at-large berths, but has five byes in the opening round. Corona, Crespi, Huntington Beach, St. John Bosco and Aquinas will have to wait until the second round on Tuesday, May 20 to play.
An interesting note to point out in the first year of the competitive equity model is the No. 1 seeds in Divisions 5, 6, 7 and 8 are all below .500, but were all automatic qualifying finishers in their respective leagues. This aspect makes them playoff eligible, regardless of their record.
Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!
PLAYOFF DIVISIONS
FINAL TOP 25 RANKINGS
The final CIF Southern Section Top 25 rankings were released Sunday. Corona, St. John Bosco, Huntington Beach and Crespi were ranked No. 1 through 4, respectively.
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Corona (26-2)
D2: La Habra (19-9)
D3: Colony (22-6)
D4: Woodridge (19-9)
D5: Northwood (12-15)
D6: Shadow Hills (12-14)
D7: Channel Islands (12-13)
D8: Colton (10-16)
D9: Loma Linda Academy (13-0)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
