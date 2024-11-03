CIF Southern Section high school football playoff brackets, Divisions 1-14
It's win or go home.
The high school football postseason is here in the CIF Southern Section, which is comprised of 14 divisions, including the marquee Division 1 field that can dictate the subsequent divisions below it pending on how many teams are taken.
This year's Division 1 field is made up of 10 teams, which is different from the previous year's eight-team bracket.
Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Corona Centennial, Mission Viejo, Orange Lutheran and JSerra will all get first-round byes into the quarterfinals on November 15. Sierra Canyon will host Servite and Santa Margarita will host Inglewood in the opening round on November 8.
The winner of Sierra Canyon-Servite will play Mater Dei. The winner of Inglewood-Santa Margarita will take on St. John Bosco. Centennial will play Mission Viejo and Orange Lutheran will take on JSerra in the quarterfinals.
Mater Dei is the defending Division 1 champion.
D-2 AND D-3 ARE WIDE OPEN
The matchups in Division 2 and 3 are box office. The two divisions are toss ups - there are no 'favorites'.
Murrieta Valley and Newbury Park are the No. 1 and 2 seeds in Division 2, respectively.
DIVISION 2 MATCHUPS: Leuzinger at Los Alamitos; Oak Hills at Oaks Christian; Beaumont at San Juan Hills; Downey at Gardena Serra; Yorba Linda at Chaparral; San Clemente at Damien; San Jacinto at Newbury Park; and Rancho Cucamonga at Murrieta Valley.
Simi Valley and Villa Park are the top seeds in Division 3.
DIVISION 3 MATCHUPS: Mira Costa at La Habra; Crean Lutheran at Millikan; Loyola at Tustin; North Torrance at Edison; Bonita at Cathedral; Cajon at Chino Hills; Vista Murrieta at Villa Park; and Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks at Simi Valley.
BRACKETS
DIVISION 1
DIVISION 2
DIVISION 3
DIVISION 4
DIVISION 5
DIVSION 6
DIVISION 7
DIVISION 8
DIVISION 9
DIVISION 10
DIVISION 11
DIVISION 12
DIVISION 13
DIVISION 14
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: