CIF Southern Section high school football semifinal scores, championship matchups
For the seventh time since 2016, Mater Dei will take on St. John Bosco in the Division 1 final.
Newbury Park will face Murrieta Valley in the Division 2 final. Newbury Park is 13-0.
All the CIF Southern Section high school football finals are set. Check out all the semifinal scores and final matchups below ... and which team is hosting the championship tilt next weekend.
SEMIFINAL SCORES, FINAL MATCHUPS
DIVISION 1
Mater Dei 36, Corona Centennial 7
St. John Bosco 20, Orange Lutheran 17
FINAL: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco (STORY)
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley 55, Oaks Christian 52 (OT)
Newbury Park 20, Yorba Linda 14
FINAL: Newbury Park at Murrieta Valley
DIVISION 3
Simi Valley 28, Loyola 25
Edison 42, Vista Murrieta 14
FINAL: Simi Valley at Edison
DIVISION 4
St. Bonaventure 20, Apple Valley 13
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Thousand Oaks 16
FINAL: Pacifica at St. Bonaventure
DIVISION 5
La Serna 34, Summit 22
Palos Verdes 27, Foothill 24
FINAL: La Serna at Palos Verdes
DIVSION 6
Murrieta Mesa 31, St. Francis28
Glendora 25, Dana Hills 21
FINAL: Murrieta Mesa at Glendora
DIVISION 7
Rio Hondo Prep 42, West Torrance 21
Warren 41, Yucaipa 17
FINAL: Warren at Rio Hondo Prep
DIVISION 8
Serrano 10, Lancaster 0
St. Pius 21, Salesian 14
FINAL: Serrano at St. Pius
DIVISION 9
Highland 27, Quartz Hill 14
Long Beach Wilson 32, Great Oak 13
FINAL: Wilson at Highland
DIVISION 10
St. Anthony 17, Pacifica/GG 14
Silverado 52, South Pasadena 7
FINAL: Silverado at St. Anthony
DIVISION 11
Portola 30, Baldwin Park 14
El Rancho 28, San Gorgonio 21
FINAL: El Rancho at Portola
DIVISION 12
Palmdale 33, Mary Star 27 (OT)
Carter 70, Wilson/Hacienda Heights 48
FINAL: Palmdale at Carter
DIVISION 13
Gahr 28, Anaheim 13
Pasadena 37, Lynwood 0
FINAL: Gahr at Pasadena
DIVISION 14
San Gabriel 44, Duarte 22
Pioneer 49, Ganesha 28
FINAL: San Gabriel at Pioneer
