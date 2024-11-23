High School

CIF Southern Section high school football semifinal scores, championship matchups

The CIF finals are set! See which teams will play for a high school football championship next weekend.

Tarek Fattal

Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal (left) and Brady Smigiel celebrate after a play.
Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal (left) and Brady Smigiel celebrate after a play. / Rene Morales

For the seventh time since 2016, Mater Dei will take on St. John Bosco in the Division 1 final.

Newbury Park will face Murrieta Valley in the Division 2 final. Newbury Park is 13-0.

All the CIF Southern Section high school football finals are set. Check out all the semifinal scores and final matchups below ... and which team is hosting the championship tilt next weekend.

SEMIFINAL SCORES, FINAL MATCHUPS

(click division to see bracket and quarterfinal scores)

DIVISION 1
Mater Dei 36, Corona Centennial 7
St. John Bosco 20, Orange Lutheran 17
FINAL: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco (STORY)

DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley 55, Oaks Christian 52 (OT)
Newbury Park 20, Yorba Linda 14
FINAL: Newbury Park at Murrieta Valley

DIVISION 3
Simi Valley 28, Loyola 25
Edison 42, Vista Murrieta 14
FINAL: Simi Valley at Edison

DIVISION 4
St. Bonaventure 20, Apple Valley 13
Oxnard Pacifica 28, Thousand Oaks 16
FINAL: Pacifica at St. Bonaventure

DIVISION 5
La Serna 34, Summit 22
Palos Verdes 27, Foothill 24
FINAL: La Serna at Palos Verdes

DIVSION 6
Murrieta Mesa 31, St. Francis28
Glendora 25, Dana Hills 21
FINAL: Murrieta Mesa at Glendora

DIVISION 7
Rio Hondo Prep 42, West Torrance 21
Warren 41, Yucaipa 17
FINAL: Warren at Rio Hondo Prep

DIVISION 8
Serrano 10, Lancaster 0
St. Pius 21, Salesian 14
FINAL: Serrano at St. Pius

DIVISION 9
Highland 27, Quartz Hill 14
Long Beach Wilson 32, Great Oak 13
FINAL: Wilson at Highland

DIVISION 10
St. Anthony 17, Pacifica/GG 14
Silverado 52, South Pasadena 7
FINAL: Silverado at St. Anthony

DIVISION 11
Portola 30, Baldwin Park 14
El Rancho 28, San Gorgonio 21
FINAL: El Rancho at Portola

DIVISION 12
Palmdale 33, Mary Star 27 (OT)
Carter 70, Wilson/Hacienda Heights 48
FINAL: Palmdale at Carter

DIVISION 13
Gahr 28, Anaheim 13
Pasadena 37, Lynwood 0
FINAL: Gahr at Pasadena

DIVISION 14
San Gabriel 44, Duarte 22
Pioneer 49, Ganesha 28
FINAL: San Gabriel at Pioneer

