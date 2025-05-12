CIF Southern Section high school softball playoff brackets, pairings (Divisions 1-8)
The postseason is here.
The CIF Southern Section announced the high school softball playoff brackets and pairings for Divisions 1 through 8 Monday afternoon as the sport experiences the 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to decide playoff placement and seeding for the first time.
(NOTE: Video breakdown on how CIF uses competitive equity to create playoff divisions at bottom of page)
Norco and Etiwanda received the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the Division 1 playoffs and will each have first-round byes on May 15 before playing on May 17 in the second round.
PLAYOFF DIVISIONS
NO. 1 SEEDS
D1: Norco (25-3)
D2: California (19-9)
D3: Crescenta Valley (15-7)
D4: Hillcrest (16-12)
D5: Muir (15-12)
D6: South Pasadena (14-7)
D7: El Monte (11-7)
D8: Tustin (10-5)
HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS
