High School

CIF Southern Section high school softball playoff brackets, pairings (Divisions 1-8)

Norco High is the No. 1 overall seed in Division 1, which has two byes in the opening round. Etiwanda, the No. 2 seed, has a bye, too.

Tarek Fattal

Notre Dame Sherman Oaks softball celebrates after a homerun.
Notre Dame Sherman Oaks softball celebrates after a homerun. / Greg Fiore

The postseason is here.

The CIF Southern Section announced the high school softball playoff brackets and pairings for Divisions 1 through 8 Monday afternoon as the sport experiences the 'competitive equity' model that uses computer rankings to decide playoff placement and seeding for the first time.

(NOTE: Video breakdown on how CIF uses competitive equity to create playoff divisions at bottom of page)

Norco and Etiwanda received the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in the Division 1 playoffs and will each have first-round byes on May 15 before playing on May 17 in the second round.

Below are the playoff brackets and pairings. Simply CLICK THE DIVISION and the entire bracket will be revealed. Be on the lookout for High School on SI's exclusive PICK 'EM feature, which allows you to select which teams will advance through the playoffs!

PLAYOFF DIVISIONS

NO. 1 SEEDS

D1: Norco (25-3)
D2: California (19-9)
D3: Crescenta Valley (15-7)
D4: Hillcrest (16-12)
D5: Muir (15-12)
D6: South Pasadena (14-7)
D7: El Monte (11-7)
D8: Tustin (10-5)

HOW CIF USES COMPETITIVE EQUITY TO MAKE PLAYOFFS

feed

Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: 

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

Home/California