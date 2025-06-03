High School

CIF State 2025 high school softball SoCal, NorCal regional playoff brackets, pairings

North top seeds are Oak Ridge (D1), Vanden (D2), Hillsdale (D3), East Nicolaus (D4), Biggs (D5), and in the South, El Modena (D1), Christian (D2), Point Loma (D3), Pioneer Valley (D4), Rancho Mirage (D5).

Mitch Stephens

Clovis North is the No. 5 seed in the CIF Northern California softball regional and travels to fourth seed Whitney on Tuesday.
The CIF State announced the Southern and Northern California regional high school baseball brackets and pairings Sunday afternoon, which consists of five divisions.

The CIF State does not have CIF State championship finals in softball, which means all the regional playoffs stop at the regional finals.

The tournament is one week, starting with first-round games on Tuesday with semifinals Thursdays and finals are on Saturday.

Defending Northern California champions are Amador Valley (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Sutter (D3), Alvarez (D4) and Big Valley Christian (D5).

Defending Southern California champions are Murrieta Mesa (D1), Etiwanda (D2), Otay Ranch (D3), Oceanside (D4) and Coastal Academy (D5).

Here are the brackets for the NorCal and SoCal regionals:

NORCAL

SOCAL

