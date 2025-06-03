CIF State 2025 high school softball SoCal, NorCal regional playoff brackets, pairings
The CIF State announced the Southern and Northern California regional high school baseball brackets and pairings Sunday afternoon, which consists of five divisions.
The CIF State does not have CIF State championship finals in softball, which means all the regional playoffs stop at the regional finals.
The tournament is one week, starting with first-round games on Tuesday with semifinals Thursdays and finals are on Saturday.
Top seeds in the North are Oak Ridge (Division 1), Vanden (D2), Hillsdale (D3), East Nicolaus (D4), Biggs (D5).
Top seeds in the South are El Modena (D1), Christian (D2), Point Loma (D3), Pioneer Valley (D4), Rancho Mirage (D5).
Defending Northern California champions are Amador Valley (D1), Destiny Christian Academy (D2), Sutter (D3), Alvarez (D4) and Big Valley Christian (D5).
Defending Southern California champions are Murrieta Mesa (D1), Etiwanda (D2), Otay Ranch (D3), Oceanside (D4) and Coastal Academy (D5).
Here are the brackets for the NorCal and SoCal regionals:
NORCAL
SOCAL
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: