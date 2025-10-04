CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 6 (10/3/25)
League play officially kicked off this week for almost every team in the Southland.
Most notably, the Trinity, Mission, Big West and Baseline leagues started either Thursday or Friday night. Some results will certainly impact Sunday's latest Top 25 rankings in the CIF Southern Section.
Results worth noting: Rancho Cucamonga beat Damien and Corona del Mar beat San Juan Hills.
Here is how the Top 25 fared in Week 6.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 2
Corona Centennial 62, Roosevelt 20: Coach Matt Logan obtained career win No. 300, making him the 15th coach in California to reach the milestone. (STORY)
FRIDAY, OCT. 3
St. John Bosco 70, JSerra 21: The Braves roll in their Trinity League opener.
Sierra Canyon 30, Gardena Serra 0: Sierra Canyon's defense gets fourth shutout of the year. Havon Finney tallied his second pick-six of the year.
Mater Dei 25, Orange Lutheran 10: The Monarchs pick it up in the second half after only leading 7-3 at halftime.
Santa Margarita 17, Servite 7: The Eagles bounce back after a hard-fought loss to Bishop Gorman on Saturday.
Mission Viejo 56, Long Beach Poly 7: This matchup has lost its luster over the years ...
Rancho Cucamonga 24, Damien 22: The Cougars get a huge win on the road and give Damien its first loss of the season.
Chaparral 28, Vista Murrieta 20: The Pumas give Vista Murrieta its first loss of the season.
Corona del Mar 33, San Juan Hills 10: CdM stuns the Stallions thanks to Brady Annett's four TD passes. The Sea Kings are 6-0.
Beaumont 56, Redlands 0: Beaumont improves to 4-1.
Downey 33, Mayfair 14: Downey starts Gateway League play 1-0.
Murrieta Valley 55, Norco 45: The Nighthawks come back from a 28-13 deficit to win the game.
Leuzinger 43, Inglewood 32: The Olympians start Bay League 1-0.
San Clemente 39, Coronado (NV) 14: The Tritons get a win in Vegas.
Pacifica/Oxnard 17, Oaks Christian 13: The Tritons are 6-0.
Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 35, Loyola 10: The Knights take care of business and start its Mission League campaign 1-0.
Yorba Linda 28, Villa Park 7: The Mustangs bounce back from a 21-7 loss from Tustin.
