Powerhouse California high school football coach gets career win 300
It's not a long list, but Matt Logan just made it a tad bit longer.
The longtime high school football coach at Corona Centennial tallied his 300th career win in the Huskies' 62-20 win over Roosevelt in Big West League play Thursday night.
Logan becomes just the 15th coach in California history to reach the 300-win mark. Simi Valley's Jim Benkert, who currently sits at 314, is the only other active coach along with Logan, according to history records kept by CalHiSports.
Logan started at Centennial in 1997 has won 10 CIF Southern Section titles. His last came in 2015 when the Huskies defeated St. John Bosco 62-52 in the PAC 5 final, which was the Division 1 equivalent back then.
To bolster his time as an all-time coach, Logan is 300-65 overall including 22 league championships, a 70-16 playoff record, a 35-15 record against Mission and Trinity League schools, and a 12-5 record against out-of-state opponents.
Though Thursday night's victory will be one to remember for a long time, Logan's biggest win this year came two weeks ago when his Huskies stunned Mater Dei 43-36 at home. It marked the first time the Monarchs lost a football game to a program not named St. John Bosco since 2015 when Corona Centennial knocked them off 42-36.
When Logan reached 280 wins a few seasons ago, he became Riverside County's all-time winningest high school football coach.
When Logan joined the CIF Southern Section Sitdown, he proposed a new playoff format for Division 1 and 2.
"We should take 16 teams, and the eight teams that lose go down to Division 2," Logan explained. "The losers of the first round will play out from there, and we all get a game - no byes."
It does make for a compelling subject, considering the 16 teams that qualify get a guaranteed two games.
"I think the way the system is now, it rewards mediocrity," Logan added. "To see teams at 3-7 get in (to the playoff) or teams drop down into lower divisions and have success is not fair. It's not right."
Corona Centennial is currently 5-1 with four games left to play against Vista Murrieta, Murrieta Valley, Norco and Chaparral, respectively.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school sports news.
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: