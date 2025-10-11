CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 7 (10/10/25)
Big night for Santa Margarita, which knocked off Mater Dei 7-6 at the Santa Ana Bowl Friday night.
Here is how the Top 25 fared in Week 7.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 9
Leuzinger 40, Palos Verdes 14: Journee Tonga led the Olympians to a Bay League victory with three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing.
Loyola 13, Serra 10: The Cubs get a huge Mission League victory on a short week at SoFi stadium. Serra has lost two in a row.
FRIDAY, OCT. 10
St. John Bosco 48, Orange Lutheran 0: Bosco rolls yet again ...
Sierra Canyon 45, Chaminade 14: The Trailblazers move to 7-0. QB Laird Finkel throws for 244 yards and two TDs.
Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 14: The Huskies continue to get better each week.
Santa Margarita 7, Mater Dei 6: The Eagles stun Mater Dei in Trent Mosley's return.
Servite 43, JSerra 26: The Friars get their first Trinity League win.
Cajon 25, Beaumont 23: The Cowboys stun Beaumont.
Damien 49, Etiwanda 31: The Spartans bounce back after falling to Rancho Cucamonga.
Murrieta Valley 56, Chaparral 42: The Nighthawks comeback to take down the Pumas in a monster Big West League game.
San Juan Hills 41, Yorba Linda 17: Timmy Herr had three TDs in the victory.
Pacifica/Oxnard 24, St. Bonaventure 23: The Tritons move to 7-0.
Downey 67, La Mirada 7: The Vikings win in a rout.
Tustin 41, Trabuco Hills 14: The Tillers have won three straight.
Bishop Amat 36, Notre Dame 29: Ryan Salcedo ran for 371 yards and five touchdowns.
