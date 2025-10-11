High School

CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 7 (10/10/25)

Carson Palmer gets a big win against Mater Dei to highlight Week 7 scores.

Tarek Fattal

Santa Margarita stuns Mater Dei 7-6 at the Santa Ana Bowl on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025.
Big night for Santa Margarita, which knocked off Mater Dei 7-6 at the Santa Ana Bowl Friday night.

Here is how the Top 25 fared in Week 7.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 9

Leuzinger 40, Palos Verdes 14: Journee Tonga led the Olympians to a Bay League victory with three touchdowns, two rushing and one passing.

Loyola 13, Serra 10: The Cubs get a huge Mission League victory on a short week at SoFi stadium. Serra has lost two in a row.

FRIDAY, OCT. 10

St. John Bosco 48, Orange Lutheran 0: Bosco rolls yet again ...

Sierra Canyon 45, Chaminade 14: The Trailblazers move to 7-0. QB Laird Finkel throws for 244 yards and two TDs.

Corona Centennial 63, Vista Murrieta 14: The Huskies continue to get better each week.

Santa Margarita 7, Mater Dei 6: The Eagles stun Mater Dei in Trent Mosley's return.

Servite 43, JSerra 26: The Friars get their first Trinity League win.

Cajon 25, Beaumont 23: The Cowboys stun Beaumont.

Damien 49, Etiwanda 31: The Spartans bounce back after falling to Rancho Cucamonga.

Murrieta Valley 56, Chaparral 42: The Nighthawks comeback to take down the Pumas in a monster Big West League game.

San Juan Hills 41, Yorba Linda 17: Timmy Herr had three TDs in the victory.

Pacifica/Oxnard 24, St. Bonaventure 23: The Tritons move to 7-0.

Downey 67, La Mirada 7: The Vikings win in a rout.

Tustin 41, Trabuco Hills 14: The Tillers have won three straight.

Bishop Amat 36, Notre Dame 29: Ryan Salcedo ran for 371 yards and five touchdowns.

