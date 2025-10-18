CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 8 (10/17/25)
Santa Margarita falls short of stunning two juggernauts in back-to-back weeks, losing to No. 1 St. John Bosco 27-14. The Braves move to 8-0.
Here is how the Top 25 fared in Week 8.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 16
Los Alamitos 41, Edison 22: Lenny Ibarra leads the Griffins to a win at SoFi Stadium. The Griffins are 8-0.
Damien 35, Upland 14: Spartans are back to their winning ways.
Rancho Cucamonga 41, Ayala 0: New QB Trey Towns Jr. from Oaks Christian made his debut.
Valencia 35, Golden Valley 7: The Vikings have won five straight and are 4-0 in the Foothill League.
FRIDAY, OCT. 17
St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 14: Koa Malau'ulu throws four TDs for the Braves, who maintain their unbeaten season at 8-0.
Centennial 48, Murrieta Valley 20: Jaden Walk-Green had his fourth pick-six of the year, his seventh INT this fall for the Huskies.
Sierra Canyon 45, Notre Dame 10: Sierra Canyon actually trailed 7-0 in this game. Jerod Terry and De'Markus Barnes were standouts in the win.
Mission Viejo 34, San Clemente 16: The Diablos are led by QB Luke Fahey, who threw for 292 yards on 25 of 31 passing and a TD.
Orange Lutheran 63, JSerra 23: The Lancers roll over JSerra in Trinity League play.
Chaminade 37, Gardena Serra 27: He Eagles comeback after trailing 27-17. Serra drops to 0-3 in the Mission League.
San Juan Hills 47, Newport Harbor 10: The Stallions were winning 31-0 after the first quarter.
Chaparral 56, Norco 28: The Pumas are back in the win column.
Vista Murrieta 42, Roosevelt 0: The Mustangs pitch a shutout.
Tustin 51, El Modena 7: The Tillers win easy.
Downey 48, Paramount 9: The Vikings are headed to another Gateway League title.
Corona del Mar 21, Villa Park 3: Sea Kings are 8-0.
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Camarillo 16: The Tritons improve to 8-0.
Crean Lutheran 56, La Habra 21: Caden Jones threw for 314 yards and five TDs. Crean is 8-0.
SATURDAY. OCT. 18
Mater Dei, Servite
