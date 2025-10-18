High School

CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 8 (10/17/25)

St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon, Los Alamitos, Crean Lutheran, Pacifica/Oxnard and Corona del Mar remain unbeaten heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Tarek Fattal

Mission Viejo QB Luke Fahey fires a sidearm throw against Folsom on Sept. 5, 2025.
Mission Viejo QB Luke Fahey fires a sidearm throw against Folsom on Sept. 5, 2025. / Jeremy Westerbeck

Santa Margarita falls short of stunning two juggernauts in back-to-back weeks, losing to No. 1 St. John Bosco 27-14. The Braves move to 8-0.

Here is how the Top 25 fared in Week 8.

TOP 25 SCOREBOARD

THURSDAY, OCT. 16

Los Alamitos 41, Edison 22: Lenny Ibarra leads the Griffins to a win at SoFi Stadium. The Griffins are 8-0.

Damien 35, Upland 14: Spartans are back to their winning ways.

Rancho Cucamonga 41, Ayala 0: New QB Trey Towns Jr. from Oaks Christian made his debut.

Valencia 35, Golden Valley 7: The Vikings have won five straight and are 4-0 in the Foothill League.

FRIDAY, OCT. 17

St. John Bosco 27, Santa Margarita 14: Koa Malau'ulu throws four TDs for the Braves, who maintain their unbeaten season at 8-0.

Centennial 48, Murrieta Valley 20: Jaden Walk-Green had his fourth pick-six of the year, his seventh INT this fall for the Huskies.

Sierra Canyon 45, Notre Dame 10: Sierra Canyon actually trailed 7-0 in this game. Jerod Terry and De'Markus Barnes were standouts in the win.

Mission Viejo 34, San Clemente 16: The Diablos are led by QB Luke Fahey, who threw for 292 yards on 25 of 31 passing and a TD.

Orange Lutheran 63, JSerra 23: The Lancers roll over JSerra in Trinity League play.

Chaminade 37, Gardena Serra 27: He Eagles comeback after trailing 27-17. Serra drops to 0-3 in the Mission League.

San Juan Hills 47, Newport Harbor 10: The Stallions were winning 31-0 after the first quarter.

Chaparral 56, Norco 28: The Pumas are back in the win column.

Vista Murrieta 42, Roosevelt 0: The Mustangs pitch a shutout.

Tustin 51, El Modena 7: The Tillers win easy.

Downey 48, Paramount 9: The Vikings are headed to another Gateway League title.

Corona del Mar 21, Villa Park 3: Sea Kings are 8-0.

Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Camarillo 16: The Tritons improve to 8-0.

Crean Lutheran 56, La Habra 21: Caden Jones threw for 314 yards and five TDs. Crean is 8-0.

SATURDAY. OCT. 18

Mater Dei, Servite

Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
