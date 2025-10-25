CIF Top 25 high school football scoreboard, notable stats from Week 9 (10/24/25)
As the regular season winds down, the pressure begins to mount for different reasons.
Some are vying for automatic playoff berths in their respective leagues, some teams know they're postseason hopes are dashed but are motivated by playing spoiler, and other teams are playing for an undefeated season.
St. John Bosco, Sierra Canyon, Pacifica/Oxnard and Crean Lutheran stayed unbeaten with wins in Week 9, but Los Alamitos lost for the first time Friday night.
Here is how the Top 25 fared in Week 9.
TOP 25 SCOREBOARD
THURSDAY, OCT. 23
Corona Centennial 59, Norco 49: Dean Gibson ran for 190 yards and four TDs for the Huskies. Norco's Blake Wong caught 13 passes for 206 yards and three scores.
Tustin 42, Western 21: Elijah Robinson ran for 187 yards and a TD in the win.
Chaparral 61, Roosevelt 23: QB Dane Weber was at it again, throwing for 288 and three TDs and adding 72 yards and a TD on the ground.
FRIDAY, OCT. 24
St. John Bosco 42, Servite 0: The Braves are 9-0 heading into the showdown with Mater Dei next week.
Sierra Canyon 40, Bishop Amat 0: The Trailblazers are 9-0 after the defense pitches its fifth shutout of the year.
Santa Margarita 28, Orange Lutheran 7: The Eagles are in the driver's seat for second place in the Trinity League behind Bosco.
Mission Viejo 37, Edison 20: The Diablos lock up at least a share of the Alpha League title after Los Alamitos lost to San Clemente.
Mater Dei 40, JSerra 7: The Monarchs take care of business and now have a showdown with St. John Bosco next week.
San Clemente 28, Los Alamitos 9: Los Alamitos loses for the first time this season and has Mission Viejo next week.
Vista Murrieta 42, Murrieta Valley 35: The Broncos pull off a big win at home.
Rancho Cucamonga 41, Etiwanda 7: The Cougars are playing their best ball at the right time.
Leuzinger 27, Mira Costa 14: The Olympians are inching closer to a top seed in the Division 2 playoffs.
Chino Hills 27, Damien 19: The Huskies stun the Spartans for a big Baseline League win.
Beaumont 56, Citrus Valley 3: The Cougars are 7-2.
Corona del Mar 47, Tesoro 8: The Sea Kings are 8-1.
San Juan Hills 28, Villa Park 10: The Stallions improve to 7-2.
Downey 40, Warren 0: The Vikings are going to win another Gateway League title.
Valencia 38, Hart 7: The Vikings improve to 5-0 and clinch a share of the Foothill League title heading into next week.
Pacifica/Oxnard 42, Simi Valley 20: The Tritons improve to 9-0.
