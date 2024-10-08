CIF transfers slightly rise in Southern Section, but are slightly down statewide
The CIF Southern Section has released transfer numbers through September of 2024.
A transfer is any high school student-athlete that moves from one school to another to compete in education-based athletics.
In 2023, there was a total of 2,936 transfers in July, August and September. The Southern Section announced that 2,952 transfers have been processed in the same span in 2024, a slight increase of just 0.54%.
However, the CIF State office, which monitors all 10 sections in California, released data statewide that shows transfer numbers for July and August in 2023 compared to July and August in 2024 are slightly down.
The state saw 4,767 transfers in 2023 compared to 4,752 in 2024.
Of the 939 valid change of residence transfers in California through July and August of this year, 484 were in the Southern Section - which is the largest section in the state with more than 500 schools in the membership.
The CIF Southern Section has approved 565 valid change of residence transfers through from July to September this year, a 5% decrease from last year's 595.
CIF SOUTHERN SECTION DATA
CIF STATE DATA
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: