Conor Maguire leads International to first California (CIF) state boys basketball championship
SACRAMENTO — The International boys basketball team goes as senior guard Conor Maguire goes.
Conor Maguire went crazy.
And so did the Jaguars when they lifted their first-ever CIF State title with a 71-52 win over Diamond Ranch in the Division V final Friday afternoon at the Golden 1 Center.
The crafty, 5-foot-11 guard finished with 32 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals while being face guarded the entire game. It took him 25 shots to get his 32 — he was 5 of 17 in the first half and 10 of 25 for the game from the field and 12 of 17 from the free throw line.
“I love playing on bigger floors,” Maguire said. “More room for me out there to run around and get open. I really pride myself on my speed and conditioning.”
Diamond Ranch’s Devin Turner was assigned to defend Maguire, who scored 63 points in a game earlier this season.
“Our coach puts us through a lot of running,” Turner said of his fatigue. “I felt like I was ready and it was fine, but wish I could have done better.”
International’s Will Savill-Welch had a monster game with 12 points and 18 rebounds.
International trailed Diamond Ranch 30-20 late in the second quarter before taking a 30-24 deficit into halftime. But the Jaguars used a 14-1 run to start the second half to take an eventual 45-34 lead, its largest of the game.
Diamond Ranch used a 9-0 run that bridged from the end of the third quarter to the start of the final frame to close the International lead to 45-42 with more than seven minutes to play. But one of Diamond Ranch’s top players, Michael Salazar, fouled out with three minutes play with International holding a 60-48 lead.
“When we watched film on Diamond Ranch, we knew they’d be tough,” Maguire said.
Turner led Diamond Ranch with 16 points. Salazar had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jaidyn Pullian tallied 10 points and nine rebounds.
Diamond Ranch’s playoff journey started with luck.
The Panthers were the lone at-large team to earn a berth to the CIF Southern Section Division 5AA playoffs in February after finishing fourth in the Mt. Baldy League.
Diamond Ranch reached the 5AA sectional final, but lost Kaiser High. Despite the crushing defeat, yet again, this team picked itself up off the proverbial mat for one last run that ended in school history — reaching the program’s first-ever CIF State final.
“It’s been a great season,” Diamond Ranch coach Kevin Ryan. “These guys have been trying to get better everyday, and I think they still are.”
