Could Nik Khamenia end up at UCLA with former high school teammate Trent Perry?

They say 'home is where the heart is'. Maybe that will be the case for Nik Khamenia.

Khamenia just announced he'll be entering the transfer portal after his freshman season at Duke where he averaged 19.8 minutes, 5.8 points and 3.4 rebounds in 36 games. He shot 43.8 percent from the field and 33.7 percent from downtown.

Khamenia, who's listed at 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, committed to Duke in October of 2024 before finishing his senior season as a McDonald's All-American for Harvard-Westlake, known as one of the top high school basketball programs in California.

Khamenia averaged 18 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.6 assists per game as a senior in high school. He finished his prep career with two CIF State Open Division titles, two CIF State regional titles, and one CIF Southern Section Open Division crown.

When Khamenia committed to coach Jon Scheyer he believed Duke would be the best place to get him ready for the NBA.

"Coach (Jon) Scheyer has put four guys in the NBA in the three years he's been there," Khamenia said in October of 2024. "He believes in young guys. He brings in freshman and even when they struggle at the beginning of the season, he's still behind them, he still trusts them."

"Ultimately for me, I know to reach my full potential, I'm going to have to improve body wise," Khamenia continued. "(Duke) is just a place I think I can really reach that potential."

UCLA POTENTIAL LANDING SPOT

While Khamenia was at Harvard-Westlake, he was being recruiting heavily by UCLA. Not only did Mick Cronin and his staff like Khamenia, they saw him play a ton while recruiting Trent Perry, who ended up a Bruin after previously committing to USC. Perry decommitted from USC after Andy Enfield left to be the head coach at SMU.

So, naturally, it makes sense that Khamenia might come back home to Los Angeles to play at UCLA, but also to join forces with his former teammate Perry, who's expected to see his role grow even larger next season.

Khamenia and Perry also won together at Harvard-Westlake, leading the Wolverines to two CIF State Open Division title in 2023 and 2024.

Perry announced earlier this week he plans to return to UCLA for his junior season.

“I didn’t see a reason to leave,” Perry told Bruin Report Online. “I’ve been here for two years now and have my blood, sweat, and tears in the program. I just feel like I had unfinished business.”

Perry averaged 12.6 points, 2.8 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per game this past season for the Bruins.

Also worth mentioning is the respect Cronin has for Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo. Cronin talks about Rebibo numerous times a year in press conferences with the media, especially when the topic of high school basketball comes up.

Khamenia's official visit to UCLA was on Oct. 4 of his senior season (2024-25).

Other potential landing spots for Khamenia outside of UCLA including Arizona, Gonzaga and Virgina, accordinf to other media outlets.