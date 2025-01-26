High School

Crush in the Valley Showcase live score updates: All day at Contra Costa College in San Pablo

Headliners to 10th annual event include state No. 3 St. Joseph versus No. 6 Salesian; State No. 4 scorer Tounde Yessoufou; Nation's No. 2 recruit, Prolfic Prep's Darryn Peterson

Prolific Prep senior guard Darryn Peterson (22), ranked the No. 2 player in the nation by 247Sports, averages 26.9 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.9 assists in his first 18 games in 2024-25. He's headed to Kansas and is a headliner heading into the 10th Crush in the Valley Showcase at Contra Costa College Jan. 25, 2025. / Photo: Rick Manahan

SAN PABLO, CALIFORNIA — Theres so much to look forward in Saturday's second day of the 10th annual Crush in the Valley boys basketball showcase.

* The battle between state No. 3 St. Joseph (21-1) versus No. 6 Salesian (19-1) at 8:15 p.m. is right near the front. This is a possible preview of Northern California's Open Division championship game. Salesian won the NorCal Open title last season and St. Joseph was the 2023 champion.

* With 3,349 career points, according to Cal-Hi Sports., St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou is No. 4 in state history and barring injury is on his way to the No. 1 mark of 3,462 set by Demarcus Nelson, of Vallejo and Sheldon. The Baylor-bound standout has averaged 28.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per his 116-game career.

High school basketball at De La Salle, Concord, Calif.
St. Joseph-Santa Maria senior Tounde Yessoufou about to send up a pretty floater right before the end of the first half of his team's 67-62 win over Modesto Christian at the 2025 De La Salle MLK Classic in Concord, Calif. Yessoufou, a Baylor commit, had 25 points and 12 rebounds. / Photo: Lizeth Lafferty

* Another big headliner is the nation's No. 3 team according to SBLive, Prolific Prep (18-4) which features combo guard Darryn Peterson, the nation’s No. 2 rated senior by 247Sports. The Crew, which also features nationally-ranked players in 6-10, 220-pound forward Nike Bundalo (No. 30), 6-5 shooting guard Mazi Mosley (No. 71) and 6-6 forward Winters Grady (No. 77), play Dream City Christian at 6:30 p.m.

* Dream City Christian features Colorado-bound 6-4 guard Jalin Holland and 6-2 guard Ikenna Alozie, the No. 17 player in the junior class.

* More California Top 100 players in the one-day event include: seniors Kellen Hampton (Moreau Catholic, No. 29), Semetri Carr (Redwood, No. 20); juniors Julius Price (St. Joseph, No. 9), Elias Obenyah (Salesian, No. 15), Seven Spurlock (Prolific Prep, No. 17); and sophomores Obinna Ekezie (Prolific Prep, No. 1), Gabe Nesmith (Prolific Prep, No. 2).

Bishop O'Dowd 73, Benicia 40

Other top performers: Naas Griffin (13 points), Ayden Thompson (12 points) and Zac Barnes (eight points).

Redwood 54, Moreau Catholic 50

Cal-bound Semetri Carr had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead Redwood past Moreau Catholic which got 15 points and nine rebounds from Kellen Hampton and 11 points by Isaiah Clendinen.

Albuquereque Prep 81, Rosemary Anderson (Ore) 80

Christian Gilliland had 35 points leading Albuquereque to the wild win.

St. Mary's-Berkeley 85, Fortune Early College 52

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

