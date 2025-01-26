Crush in the Valley Showcase live score updates: All day at Contra Costa College in San Pablo
SAN PABLO, CALIFORNIA — Theres so much to look forward in Saturday's second day of the 10th annual Crush in the Valley boys basketball showcase.
* The battle between state No. 3 St. Joseph (21-1) versus No. 6 Salesian (19-1) at 8:15 p.m. is right near the front. This is a possible preview of Northern California's Open Division championship game. Salesian won the NorCal Open title last season and St. Joseph was the 2023 champion.
* With 3,349 career points, according to Cal-Hi Sports., St. Joseph's Tounde Yessoufou is No. 4 in state history and barring injury is on his way to the No. 1 mark of 3,462 set by Demarcus Nelson, of Vallejo and Sheldon. The Baylor-bound standout has averaged 28.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per his 116-game career.
* Another big headliner is the nation's No. 3 team according to SBLive, Prolific Prep (18-4) which features combo guard Darryn Peterson, the nation’s No. 2 rated senior by 247Sports. The Crew, which also features nationally-ranked players in 6-10, 220-pound forward Nike Bundalo (No. 30), 6-5 shooting guard Mazi Mosley (No. 71) and 6-6 forward Winters Grady (No. 77), play Dream City Christian at 6:30 p.m.
* Dream City Christian features Colorado-bound 6-4 guard Jalin Holland and 6-2 guard Ikenna Alozie, the No. 17 player in the junior class.
* More California Top 100 players in the one-day event include: seniors Kellen Hampton (Moreau Catholic, No. 29), Semetri Carr (Redwood, No. 20); juniors Julius Price (St. Joseph, No. 9), Elias Obenyah (Salesian, No. 15), Seven Spurlock (Prolific Prep, No. 17); and sophomores Obinna Ekezie (Prolific Prep, No. 1), Gabe Nesmith (Prolific Prep, No. 2).
Check back for updates throughout the day
Bishop O'Dowd 73, Benicia 40
Other top performers: Naas Griffin (13 points), Ayden Thompson (12 points) and Zac Barnes (eight points).
Redwood 54, Moreau Catholic 50
Cal-bound Semetri Carr had 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead Redwood past Moreau Catholic which got 15 points and nine rebounds from Kellen Hampton and 11 points by Isaiah Clendinen.
Albuquereque Prep 81, Rosemary Anderson (Ore) 80
Christian Gilliland had 35 points leading Albuquereque to the wild win.