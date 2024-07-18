Damien football coach Matt Bechtel suddenly resigns
Damien High football coach Matt Bechtel announced his resignation Thursday afternoon, Fred Robledo from the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported first.
The news comes at a surprising time considering the high school football season begins Aug 22-23, which is also known as Week 0. The Spartans' season opener is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22 against La Serna at California High.
Robledo reported that Bechtel told his players he was resigning Thursday afternoon. Assistant coach James Stewart was named the interim head coach for the 2024 season.
Bechtel was the head coach at La Verne Damien for five years, including an 8-3 last season. Bechtel was 24-24 in his five seasons.
"Coach Bechtel expressed that this decision was extremely difficult but was ultimately necessary to focus on the health and strength of his family," Damien High's press release reads. "The Damien administration is grateful for Coach Bechtel's passion and service to our Spartans and the Damien community over the last five years." (FULL RELEASE)
Damien's football program made headlines this summer when the team got into a scuffle with Baseline League foe Upland at a 7-on-7 game after the handshake line. (story)
It's not the first time Damien has been involved in a scuffle. In September of 2022, the Spartans got into a big scuffle with Bishop Amat, a local rival in the San Gabriel Valley area. Damien lost that game 35-7. The scene was more dramatic due to the players being in full gear, helmets and pads.