De La Salle football vs. NFL Academy: How to watch live stream (10/8/2024)
The De La Salle football program has been involved in many high-profile matchups over the years, but the Spartans will face a new kind of challenge on Tuesday when they take on the NFL Academy in London.
Created to help grow the game of football overseas, the NFL Academy is a European development team showcasing some of the most talented football players not on American soil.
On Tuesday, those players will have the chance to test out their skills against one of the most historic programs in the history of high school football and will do so at the famous Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
You can watch the NFL Academy vs. De La Salle football live on the NFL's YouTube channel.
How to watch De La Salle vs. NFL Academy live steam
What: Legendary California high school football program De La Salle travels to London to take on the NFL Academy
When: 6 p.m. UK, 1 p.m. EST, 10 a.m. PDT | Tuesday, October 8
Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
How to watch the live stream online: Watch the NFL Academy vs. De La Salle football live on the NFL's YouTube channel.
De La Salle Spartans
To say the Spartans were once the most dominant team in high school football would be an understatement.
From 1991 to 2021, they did not lost a game to a team in Northern California (a record 151 wins in a row), and they played in 14 consecutive state championships from 2006-2021, winning half of them.
Famous alumni include former NFL players such as Maurice Jones Drew, Amani Toomer and Derek Landri to name a few.
The 2024 Spartans are 5-0 to begin the season.
- More on this matchup: De La Salle to take on NFL Academy in London
NFL Academy
The NFL Academy's current roster features just over 60 student-athletes ages 16-19 who receive a full-time education to go along with a life skills program, intensive training, and NFL best practices and resources.
While many of the players hail from Europe, the team's reach is world-wide and has attracted talented athletes from places like Senegal, Egypt and Nigeria.
Many players from the NFL Academy have moved on to play football at Division I programs in the United States, and several have found their way on to an NFL roster.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports