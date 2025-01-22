Despite an Injury, Former SoCal High School Star Goes Out As A National Champion with Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes are the champions of college football. After defeating Notre Dame in a hard bought national championship, the Buckeyes take home the crown to crown to cap off the first ever 12-team playoff, winning their first title in 10 years. And for former California high school star out of La Mesa's Helix High School, Josh Simmons, it is the perfect way to end a decorated college career.
Enduring a season-ending knee injury in October, Simmons was not available during the stretch run of the regular season and the Buckeyes' playoff run. However, that does not mean that he was not a big part of the team this year, as before his injury, he did not allow a single sack and was still a Third-team All-Big-Ten selection this season.
Ranked as the No. 25 overall prospect and the No. 4 offensive tackle for the upcoming draft by Mel Kiper Jr., Simmons could very well be a first-round selection and after officially declaring for the NFL Draft in December, his agent Drew Rosenhaus anticipates that he will be fully cleared and ready to practice by the time NFL training camp rolls around.
Originally from San Diego, California, Simmons began his high school career playing at Madison High School before transferring to Helix or his senior year. Putting together a dominant career, being named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate in 2020, Simmons was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and received considerable interest.
In Simmons' lone campaign at Helix, the Highlanders finished 2-4 during the COVID-shortened spring campaign, falling in their first two games to St. Augustine and Mater Dei Catholic before going on a two-game winning streak with wins over Steele Canyon and Grossmont, respectively. However, the Highlanders ended the season on a two-game losing streak, dropping back-to-back contests against Granite Hills and La Jolla, respectively.
Simmons earned nearly 30 offers over the course of his recruitment, with San Diego State, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boise State, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Miami and Michigan being among the many schools that offered him.
Choosing to stay close to home, Simmons opted to join the Aztecs, where he became an immediate starter and played in all 13 games as a true freshman. After his second season, he entered the portal hoping to play in the Power Five, and wound up signing with Ohio State.
There is no better way to go out than as a champion, and with a national championship added to his resume, he can now shift his focus on becoming the best player that he can be for an NFL franchise. Adding a massive 6-foot-5, 310 pound frame to whichever team drafts him, Simmons will look to be a valuable to piece to an NFL team's offensive line and help turn them into a Super Bowl contender.