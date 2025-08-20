Top high school football recruits from No. 1 Mater Dei at No. 13 St. Thomas Aquinas
The first meeting between two of the most storied high school football programs of this century promises to be star-studded.
That’s the case for any game involving the Monarchs of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) and the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders of Fort Lauderdale (Fla.).
The 2025 powers, ranked nationally No. 1 (Mater Dei) and No. 13 (St. Thomas Aquinas), meet 7 p.m. Saturday (EST) in Bradenton as part of ESPN’s High School Kickoff.
Mater Dei is the two-time defending CIF California Open Division champion, not to mention the national champions, according to High School On SI.
This game will go a long way in determining if the Monarchs will three-peat.
With a new starting quarterback, either highly regarded Wisconsin bound Ryan Hopkins or last year’s backup, junior Furian Inferrera (Minnesota commit), the Monarchs will no doubt have some adjustments early on.
The Raiders, after an unprecedented seventh straight state title, have their own challenges after being hit hard by graduation. As usual, like the Monarchs, they simply reload.
The two teams have combined to go 245-22 over the last 10 seasons combined.
Here’s a capsule look at the top college recruits from each team.
All rankings according to 247Sports composite, which takes into consideration multiple recruiting services including their own, rivals.com and ESPN. Here is anexplanation of how it comes up with their rankings.
CLASS OF 2026 (from top 600 nationally)
Mater Dei
16. TE Mark Bowman, 6-5, 225, USC commit
20. OT Kodi Green, 6-6, 320, Washington
21. WR Chris Henry, 6-5, 205, Ohio State
124. WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, 6-2, 180, Ohio State
136. DL Tomuhini Topui, 6-3, 320, USC
326. DE Shaun Scott, 6-3, 230, USC
555. QB Ryan Hopkins, 6-3, 195, Wisconsin
St. Thomas Aquinas
44. CB Justice Fitzpatrick, 6-1, 185, Georgia
337. DE Daniel Norman, 6-4, 210, Oklahoma
CLASS OF 2027 (from top 500 nationally)
Mater Dei
73. CB Aaryn Washington, 6-0, 175, uncommitted
228. CB Danny Lang, 6-1, 175, uncommitted
376. WR Gavin Honore, 5-10, 175, Georgia
441. DL Montana Toilolo, 6-3, 260, uncommitted
466. CB Patrick Hall, 6-1, 175, uncommitted
Others
OL Lex Mailangi, 6-3, 330, uncommitted
DL Matamatagi Uiagalelei, 6-3, 240, uncommitted
LB DJ Clanton, 6-1, 210, uncommitted
QB Furian Inferrera, 6-3, 200, Minnesota
St. Thomas Aquinas
7. OT Mark Matthews, 6-6, 270, uncommitted
65. WR Julius Jones, 5-10, 170, uncommitted
175. S Zayden Gamble, 5-11, 170, uncommitted
322. CB Jaden Carey, 6-0, 170, uncommitted
349. S Samari Howard, 6-0, 170, uncommitted
466. WR Sean Thompson, 6-2, 180, uncommitted
Other
OL Jaydean Dean, 6-3, 277, uncommitted
Program highlights
Mater Dei
Notable football alumni: Matt Barkley, Colt Brennan, JT Daniels, Matt Grootegoed, Khaled Holmes, Chris Jackson, Quentin Lake, Matt Leinart, Todd Marinovich, Kennedy Polamalu, Nikko Remigio, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Larry Williams, Bryce Young. See entire list
Record last 10 seasons: 13-0 (2024), 13-1 (2023), 12-1 (2022), 12-0 (2021), 5-0 (2020), 12-1 (2019), 14-1 (2018), 15-0 (2017), 13-1 (2016), 10-3 (2015). Total: 119-8.
St. Thomas Aquinas
Notable football alumni: Geno Atkins, Jordan Battle, Giovani Bernard, Nik Bonitto, Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa, Bobby Brown, Duron Carter, John Congemi, Andrew Datko, Jaden Smith, Phillip Dorsett, Rashad Greene, Trevon Grimes, Leonard Hankerson, Stefan Humphries, Michael Irvin, Lamarcus Joyner, Josh Palmer, Brian Piccolo, Jake Rudock, Asante Samuel Jr., Tyler Steen, Dallas Turner, James White, Major Wright, Sam Young. See entire list
Record last 10 years: 12-3 (2024), 14-1 (2023), 14-0 (2022), 14-1 (2021), 8-1 (2020), 15-0 (2019), 13-2 (2018), 12-3 (2017), 13-2 (2016), 13-1 (2015). Total: 126-14.