Devine intervention? San Ramon Valley channels Hans de Lannoy beats Monte Vista, claims EBAL outright title
DANVILLE, CALIFORNIA — A signature Hans de Lannoy hat and a vase full of yellow roses sat undisturbed, but ever so powerfully and presently, on the far left chair — the No. 1 position — of the San Ramon Valley-Danville boys basketball bench on Friday night.
It’s where de Lannoy always sat over much of the last decade, just to the left of fellow assistant coach and good friend Mike Koury, while head coach Brian Botteen stood and paced.
“On a few occasions when I wanted to try to sit, (de Lannoy) would look at me as if I was crazy to think I was taking that spot,” Botteen said with a small grin and a twinkle in his tired, moist eyes. “That was his chair.”
Botten never considered sitting during Friday’s emotional 71-60 East Bay Athletic League victory over cross-town rival Monte Vista, about two days hours after the beloved 72-year-old de Lannoy died due to complications from cancer.
The Wolves mustered all the energy possible from an emotionally trying week and eventually pulled away away, utilizing an atypical array of sources, including Elliot Conley (15 points), who threw down two emphatic left-hand dunks, 14 from Irvine-bound Luke Issak, 13 by steady Mason Thomas and nine points apiece by Thomas Conley and Samuel Avalos — seniors all on Senior night.
“It’s been so tough (the last 48 hours) because of how much he meant to us,” said yet another senior Brad Laird, who contributed seven points and seven rebounds. “Words can’t really describe how vital he was. He was someone who would walk into a room and literally it would brighten. He made everyone’s day better. It just sucks. I know he’s in a better place right now. We just really miss him.”
But they found a way, they said, channeling the spirit of de Lannoy who would get the Wolves charged before every game with a visualization/meditation mantra — one of the classes he taught over 40 years as a San Ramon Valley teacher was yoga — followed by a direct changing of gears practice with the more machismo chants of “who’s house?” followed by the players’ answer “our house!” three times.
Over the last two seasons, de Lannoy got his chants mixed up and asked “How hard (we gonna play)? To which the Wolves weren’t sure how to answer until last year’s captain Seamus Deeley improvised quickly with “hella hard!”
'We miss our friend'
It all stuck and became vital during the Wolves’ two-plus season 74-23 run, which included league, NorCal and two Damien Classic titles.
Botteen smartly and generously made sure to record de Lannoy’s pregame rituals which were played right before Friday’s game. “I wanted to make sure his voice was shared, and there were a lot of emotions that came with that,” Botteen said.
Though the emotions may have weighed on the Wolves (19-7, 8-1) early they had plenty in the tank to beat a fired-up Mustangs squad that got six three-pointers and 23 points from sophomore Ian Desai and 11 by senior Collin Ellis.
Monte Vista also got five quick points from senior point guard Brady Meredith, whose father Chris was one of de Lannoy’s best and most devoted friends.
“We felt his presence,” Botteen said of de Lannoy. “And occasionally I’d turn and see the hat …”
Botteen choked back tears.
“We’re going to be OK. … But we miss our friend!”
Grieving is part of the process, Botteen said. It’s part of being a true team and family. The last 48 hours for the Wolves will be forever remembered. Much like de Lannoy, he said.
“It’s us crying together, praying together, sharing stories together,” Botteen said. “Just when you think you’re OK, then all of a sudden, you go through the emotions again. But that’s OK. Don’t feel bad that there are tears. It’s all a part of this.”
So is playing basketball, which Botteen said may have been the greatest temporary remedy of all.
“This is what we needed,” Botteen said. “It’s medicine and therapy.”
Said Thomas: “We spent a lot of time together the last 48 hours. We knew coming in that this was much more than just a game. Going out there we just wanted to play together, stay positive and come out with a win.
“It’s very tough he’s not with us any longer, but we just got to go out and play for him.”
Divine Del
De Lannoy’s contributions and spirit continued perhaps beyond the San Ramon Valley hardwood on Friday night.
The combination of two upset defeats, Dubin beat Dougherty Valley (64-61) and California-San Ramon knocking off state No. 14 De La Salle-Concord (67-48), gave San Ramon Valley the outright regular season EBAL crown. The Wolves will now host throughout the league playoffs next week. Dougherty Valley (19-7), De La Salle (22-4) and California (22-4) all finished 7-2 in league play.
California, by the way, is where de Lannoy coached for six seasons in the 1990s and gave current head coach Steve Ohlymeyer his first start as an assistant. The Grizzlies got 23 points from Dane Wallace, 15 by Brayde Kuykendall and 14 by Sib Sankar, all to offset 33 points from Oklahoma-bound Alec Blair for De La Salle.
In Dublin’s win Jaiden Jones and Miles Pollard had 16 points apiece, while Dougherty Valley’s Jaden Stokes, a transfer from Dublin, had 23 points.
Had either Dougherty Valley or De La Salle won, San Ramon Valley would have tied for the title and if all three won and been tri-champions, the Wolves would have lost the tiebreaker and been on the road against either team in the playoffs.
“That’s Del (de Lannoy’s nickname) divine intervention,” Botteen texted late Friday night.
Ohlmeyer said it was deeper than that.
“Honestly, I felt Hans’ presence all around,” Ohlmeyer said. “Hans always said to approach every game like it’s your last and that’s what our guys did. Man, I’m just super proud of these guys.”