El Camino Real edges Venice at Dodger Stadium for 10th City baseball title

El Camino Real claims the program's 10th City title, which is tied for the most in section history (with Chatsworth).

Tarek Fattal

El Camino Real celebrates after the final out in a victory over Venice at Dodger Stadium, winning the City Section Open Division title on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
El Camino Real celebrates after the final out in a victory over Venice at Dodger Stadium, winning the City Section Open Division title on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Donn Parris

LOS ANGELES - El Camino Real had nine City baseball titles heading into Saturday's Open Division final. But as of late, ECR has had a hard time claiming number 10, which would tie the program with Chatsworth's 10 City titles - a section best.

El Camino Real reached the Open Division City finals in 2018 and 2021, both resulting in defeat.

However, 2025 has been good to the Royals, who edged Venice 2-0 to claim the program's 10th LA City Section title and first since 2016.

Saturday's result was only the second shutout in the Open Division era, which started in 2018. It's only the third shutout in the City's top divisional final since 2009.

The first run of the game came in the third inning thanks to a sacrafice fly to left field from Luke Howe which scored Luigi Tanner. (VIDEO)

ECR (23-8) maintained a one-run lead until the 7th when Tanner hit an RBI triple to score Vince Venia to make it 2-0. Senior pitcher Devin Gonor threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts and allowed just three hits.

Venice (28-3) standout senior Canon King, who was 5 for 5 in the semifinal victory over Sylmar, went 0 for 2 from the plate Saturday with a walk.

El Camino Real's Luigi Tanner in the dugout after scoring a run in the third inning against Venice at Dodger Stadium in the City final on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Donn Parris
Venice baseball team looks on from their dugout at Dodger Stadium at the City final on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Donn Parris
El Camino Real's Vince Venia celebrates after reaching base safely during the Open City final against Venice at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Donn Parris

Published
Tarek Fattal, SBLive Sports
TAREK FATTAL

Tarek Fattal has been covering high school sports since 2015 in Southern California and primarily in Los Angeles, covering notable athletes such as Bronny James, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Alyssa Thompson. He was with the LA Daily News for eight years, which included being the beat reporter for the UCLA men's basketball team. Tarek can be seen on TV regularly on CBS/KCAL as a sports analyst with Jim Hill.

