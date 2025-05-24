El Camino Real edges Venice at Dodger Stadium for 10th City baseball title
LOS ANGELES - El Camino Real had nine City baseball titles heading into Saturday's Open Division final. But as of late, ECR has had a hard time claiming number 10, which would tie the program with Chatsworth's 10 City titles - a section best.
El Camino Real reached the Open Division City finals in 2018 and 2021, both resulting in defeat.
However, 2025 has been good to the Royals, who edged Venice 2-0 to claim the program's 10th LA City Section title and first since 2016.
Saturday's result was only the second shutout in the Open Division era, which started in 2018. It's only the third shutout in the City's top divisional final since 2009.
The first run of the game came in the third inning thanks to a sacrafice fly to left field from Luke Howe which scored Luigi Tanner. (VIDEO)
ECR (23-8) maintained a one-run lead until the 7th when Tanner hit an RBI triple to score Vince Venia to make it 2-0. Senior pitcher Devin Gonor threw a complete game shutout with four strikeouts and allowed just three hits.
Venice (28-3) standout senior Canon King, who was 5 for 5 in the semifinal victory over Sylmar, went 0 for 2 from the plate Saturday with a walk.
