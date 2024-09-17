California high school football team awarded victory in game that ended in 2nd quarter
El Cerrito High School's football team got only 14 minutes of play in Friday night at Oakland Tech, but it was enough to improve to 3-0 on the season.
According to Oakland Section commissioner Franky Navarro, the Gauchos were awarded a win for leading Oakland Tech 6-0 with 10 minutes left in the second quarter when the game was called for safety concerns. STORY
"It's a win for El Cerrito based on the score at the time the game was stopped," Navarro told SBLive Tuesday morning.
The Oakland Police Department told the San Francisco Chronicle that there was a physical altercation in the stands that involved multiple people armed with guns. That led to fans spilling onto the field, which caused the game to be halted immediately.
"It's chaos," Tech coach Anthony McCrady told the Bay Area News Group that night.
Both teams returned to their locker rooms safely, and spectators were asked to clear the school's campus. It was the second physical altercation to break out on campus that night, according to Oakland Tech principal Martel Price, who deplored the fan behavior in an email to the player's parents. There were no immediate reports of arrests and injuries. The Oakland Police Department continues to investigate the incident.
Asked if Tech will continue to host games, Navarro said: "We will continue to host game as scheduled," he said.
The Bulldogs (0-2) are scheduled to play at Salesian-Richmond Saturday afternoon, then host Pinole Valley on Sept. 27.
El Cerrito, which is the sixth-ranked team in the North Coast Section, is scheduled to host Campolindo on Friday.