Faced With Underfunding, Murrieta Valley Freshmen Football Turns To One Another
You know those hyped-up social media posts where the high school football team reveals their fresh new uniforms courtesy of Under Armour, Nike, or Adidas for the upcoming season?
This isn’t one of those cases or stories. At least not yet.
Turning to Online Fundraising for Necessary Funding
While some well-do-to private and public school programs might be able to show out like that thanks to a select number of parents (or parent) willing to ante-up for the entire athletic department to splurge on the latest uniforms, knowing their son or daughter will benefit from the drip on the field. Then there is the Murrieta Valley Freshman Football squad in California who are turning to online fundraising to help spread the word in southwest Riverside County.
New equipment. Covering the expenses of team events. Those pesky travel rates and other unforeseen costs that arise during the football season. It all adds up like points on a scoreboard with no clear winner. Unfortunately, that’s the common trend athletic programs are faced with from California to Connecticut.
Fundraising Starts At Home
“Like many athletic programs, the high school’s department is underfunded, leaving parents responsible for covering essential needs,” said Major Williams, whose son Kahlo plays on the freshman team for Murrieta Valley.
“In the spirit of community, and to ensure Kahlo has the proper gear and resources to focus on competing rather than worrying about fundraising, we’ve decided to activate our circle of family, friends, and supporters. Each player is asked to contribute through fundraising, and this is our way of making sure Kahlo not only meets his goal but also feels supported, rather than anxious, about being left behind.”
“What makes me especially proud is Kahlo’s decision to contribute $200 of the funds he raises to two teammates who are struggling to reach their goals. That was his idea—and as a father, nothing makes me prouder than seeing him think of others,” Mr. Williams added.
“Your support doesn’t just provide equipment—it provides confidence, community, and the freedom for these kids to focus on growing, learning, and competing.”
The contributing factors to underfunding range from an overall decrease in public funding, disparities between private schools and public schools, and the income gap that affects areas with fewer resources. That’s when you really notice a difference between the ability to hire and retain quality coaches, provide modern facilities, and purchase athletic equipment. And that’s not just a California or Riverside County issue.
An Everyone Issue For Public High School Sports
Over the summer, a judge in Pennsylvania found that William Penn students didn’t have enough resources and were in threat of losing programs from sports and arts in the Delaware County district.
In the Midwest, small rural schools shut down athletic programs year in and year out due to lack of funding and support. It generally starts with sports before creeping into academics and declining enrollments. The next step of fate for those schools sadly becomes consolidating and shutting down.
In Connecticut, the new school year is already off to a tumultuous start with the New Haven School District facing a $23 million budget shortfall for the 2025-26 school year, which could include laying off 129 staffing positions. In addition to the layoffs, the district is projecting cuts to arts and athletics, and consolidated schools and classes.
Public schools aren’t the only ones feeling the tightening of the purse strings. The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis announced at the end of last school year that they were closing 9 of the 11 club sites due to funding constraints.
Whereas the Murrieta Valley Freshman Football team out in California is within reach of their $500 fundraising goal, some schools and athletic programs simply can’t extend their hands any further.