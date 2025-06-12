Final 4: National 5-star 2026 girls basketball star McKenna Woliczko reveals her college finalists
She was the High School On High School National Freshman and Sophomore of the Year and last season was well on her way to contending for overall National Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
But McKenna Woliczko, a 6-foot-2 do-every front-liner from national power Archbishop MItty, went down with a season-ending knee injury Jan. 4 in a showdown with fellow California national power Ontario Christian.
She's well ahead of pace in her rehab and should be stronger, quicker and certainly hungrier than ever by her final prep campaign when the 2025-26 season gets underway.
As always, Woliczko has a clear path and idea of where she's headed.
On Thursday, roughly five months ahead of the opening of her senior year, she announced her college finalists: Iowa, South Carolina, Ohio State and USC.
The final 2025-25 rankings of those squads: South Carolina (#2), USC (#5), Ohio State (#19) and Iowa (HM). Her final 4 are clearly all Final 4 contenders.
Clearly, a proximity of home base isn't a big concern to Woliczki, who has led Team USA to a pair of gold medals the last two summers in the FIBA games.
She averaged better than 21 points and 10 rebounds per game as a freshman and sophomore, and was putting up even bigger numbers when her Monarchs were undefeated, coming off a title for the second straight year at the Nike TOC and ranked No. 1 in the country when she tore her left ACL.
She was considered a key cog and an iimpressive involved teammate, mentoring a younger squad the rest of the way, helping the Monarchs win league, section and regional championships before losing in the state Open Division finals for a third straight year, the second time to Etiwanda.
Despite the injury, ESPN HoopGurlz ranks Woliczko the sixth best player in her class, as does 247Sports and on3. She's the daughter of a college softball and men's college basketball player.
At Mitty, she's been mentored and coached by Sue Phillips, who 14 months ago was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. Phillips has a sparkling record of 846-143 in 34 seasons.