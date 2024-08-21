Football brothers Darrell, Pharrell Stanley set to play at Lancaster High
One of the LA City Section's best high school football players is headed to the high desert.
Darrell Stanley, a standout running back and defensive back at Granada Hills Charter the past three seasons, is set to enroll at Lancaster High, he told SBLive Wednesday.
Lancaster football coach Jermaine Lewis confirmed he expects Stanley to be part of the team this fall.
Stanley was expected to play his senior season at Birmingham Charter after the LA Times reported his transfer on July 29. However, Birmingham coach Jim Rose said Stanley hasn't been to one football activity.
"I haven't seen him," Rose said.
When asked what Stanley's status is last week, he responded via direct message: "I still go to (Birmingham). I just do online school."
Wednesday, Stanley told SBLive he's checked out of Birmingham.
"I just wanted to update you that I checked out of Birmingham and I'm going to play my senior year at Lancaster with my brother and I’ll be back Week 6," Stanley said.
He'll join younger brother Pharrell Stanley, who will be a sophomore this fall. Pharrell checked out of Granada Hills and into Lancaster for 2024 spring semester. Both are expected to serve a sit-out period and be eligible October 4.
Darrell rushed for 1,208 yards and 18 TDs on 137 carries while tallying 30 tackles, 13 pass deflections and an interception on defense. Pharrell had 353 yards rushing and five TDs as a freshman with 28 tackles and a pick on defense.
FAMILY TIES
Darrell and Pharrell are the cousins to Dijon Stanley, who's one of the best athletes to come through the City Section in the last decade. His 2022-23 senior season was highlighted by championships and laced with historic accomplishments.
In the fall of 2022, Dijon ran for 2,756 yards and 33 touchdowns on 234 carries in 14 games. He averaged 196.9 yards per game and ran for more than 100 yards in every game but one. His efforts led the Highlanders to a Division I City title, the program's first since 1987.
On the track, Stanley earned a medal in four events at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in May of 2023. He won the 400 meters in 45.77 seconds, beating his state-leading time of 45.92. He placed second in the 200 (20.95), and helped the 4×100 relay team finish first and the 4×400 relay team finish third. His performance anchored the Granada Hills boys as they won the CIF State team title for the first time and become the first City school to accomplish the feat since Dorsey did it in 2005.
Dijon finished his high school track and field career as an 11-time City champion and three-time CIF State gold medalist. He's currently a sophomore at Utah playing football.
