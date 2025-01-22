Former Newark High School pitcher will get the chance to return home in 2025
In a little less than a month, pitchers and catchers will report to spring training, marking the beginning of the 2025 MLB season. For the superstars of the league, spring training is all about shaking off the rust and getting mentally ready to take on another 162-game season and help guide their teams to the promised land.
But for others, it is about making the team and proving that you belong. And in the case of pitcher Joey Lucchesi, he will be fighting to not only make the roster of the San Francisco Giants, but fight for the chance to play for his hometown ball club.
A graduate of Newark High School, Lucchesi was born and raised in Newark, only about 40 miles south of San Francisco. While Newark was never a major powerhouse during his time there, Lucchesi was able to put his name on the map over the course of his career, earning honors such as earning the Tri-Valley Player of the Month at one point during his senior year in 2011.
That season, the Cougars finished 15-11 overall, but a 6-6 record was only good enough for a fourth place finish in league play. Lucchesi was high school teammates with fellow MLB pithcher Chris Flexen, with the two of them being a major part of the pitching staff throughout their time there.
After starting his MLB career with the San Diego Padres before spending a few seasons on the New York Mets, Lucchesi is getting a full circle moment after signing with the Giants. The Giants, who lost pitcher Blake Snell in free agency, have been very aggressive when it comes to improving pitching. Despite signing a minor league deal, Lucchesi will receive an invite to spring training and is expected to come compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster.
If Lucchesi is able to make the team, he would join a long list of Giants players who are also from the Bay Area. The most notable ones include Brandon Crawford and Barry Bonds. Crawford, born in Mountain View, grew up in Pleasanton and attended Foothill High School. Bonds attended Junipero Serra, and after leaving the school as a legend, put together a Hall of Fame worthy career with San Francisco from 1993-2007.
Lucchesi is not a lock to make the roster, with the Giants wanting to ensure that they build the best team for 2025. But with a strong track record and a good amount of Major League experience, it could very well be that Lucchesi joins that exclusive list and becomes yet another Bay Area born kid to suit up for their hometown squad.