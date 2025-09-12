High School

San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 3

CJ Vafiadis

De La Salle running back finishes off his team's win at Serra.
De La Salle running back finishes off his team's win at Serra. / Photo by Dennis Lee

There are 95 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Saint Francis vs No. 8 De La Salle, and No. 20 Pittsburg vs No. 16 Archbishop Riordan.

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 78 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Saint Francis taking on No. 8 De La Salle at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:

Acalanes vs St. Ignatius

Alameda vs Prospect

Albany vs Mt. Eden

Alhambra vs De Anza

American vs Saint Mary's

American Canyon vs Benicia

Amador Valley vs Downey

Analy vs Petaluma

Antioch vs Monte Vista

Aragon vs San Mateo

Archie Williams vs Northgate

Armijo vs Cardinal Newman

Arroyo vs Burlingame

Balboa vs Hayward

Bellarmine College Prep vs Los Altos

Berean Christian vs Piedmont

Berkeley vs Deer Valley

Bishop O'Dowd vs Rancho Cotate

California vs Monterey Trail

Campolindo vs Vanden

Capuchino vs Terra Nova

Casa Grande vs Las Lomas

Castlemont vs Santa Cruz

Castro Valley vs Woodside

Christopher vs Palo Alto

Clear Lake vs Fort Bragg

Clayton Valley Charter vs San Ramon Valley

Cloverdale vs Middletown

Concord vs San Lorenzo

Convent & Stuart Hall vs Mission

Cupertino vs Santa Clara

De La Salle vs Saint Francis

Deer Valley vs Berkeley

Del Mar vs Evergreen Valley

Delhi vs Gilroy

Dougherty Valley vs Hercules

Dublin vs Heritage

Encinal vs Kennedy

Foothill vs Kennedy

Freedom vs Ygnacio Valley

Fremont vs King's Academy

Folsom vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory

Granada vs San Leandro

Granite Hills vs Mira Monte

Gregori vs Livermore

Gunn vs Monta Vista

Gunderson vs Oak Grove

Harbor vs Yerba Buena

Hayward vs Balboa

Hercules vs Dougherty Valley

Hill vs Westmont

Hillsdale vs Mt. Diablo

Hollister vs Wilcox

Independence vs Windsor

James Logan vs Newark Memorial

Justin-Siena vs Sonoma Valley

King's Academy vs Fremont

Las Lomas vs Casa Grande

Leigh vs South San Francisco

Liberty vs Tracy

Livermore vs Gregori

Lower Lake vs St. Helena

Marina vs Mt. Pleasant

Maria Carrillo vs Redwood

Menlo School vs Branham

Mills vs Redwood Christian

Miramonte vs Montgomery

Mission vs Convent & Stuart Hall

Monte Vista vs Antioch

Monterey Trail vs California

Moreau Catholic vs San Marin

Mt. Diablo vs Hillsdale

Newark Memorial vs James Logan

Newark Memorial vs Sequoia

Northgate vs Archie Williams

Oak Grove vs Gunderson

Oakland vs Tennyson

Overfelt vs Saratoga

Patterson vs Valley Christian

Petaluma vs Analy

Piedmont Hills vs Willow Glen

Pioneer vs Santa Teresa

Rancho Cotate vs Bishop O'Dowd

Redwood vs Maria Carrillo

San Leandro vs Granada

San Marin vs Moreau Catholic

San Rafael vs Tamalpais

Santa Clara vs Cupertino

Santa Teresa vs Pioneer

Sequoia vs Newark Memorial

Serra vs St. John Bosco

St. Helena vs Lower Lake

St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs Terra Linda

Tamalpais vs San Rafael

Tennyson vs Oakland

Tracy vs Liberty

Upper Lake vs Willits

Vacaville vs El Cerrito

Valley Christian vs Patterson

Vintage vs Wood

Washington vs Sequoia

Wilcox vs Hollister

Willits vs Upper Lake

Windsor vs Independence

Wood vs Vintage

View all San Francisco metro games

San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are 11 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Saturday, highlighted by No. 20 Pittsburg vs No. 16 Archbishop Riordan at 10:00 AM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:

Ann Sobrato vs Seaside

Archbishop Riordan vs Pittsburg

Carlmont vs Monte Vista Christian

College Park vs Salesian College Preparatory

Crystal Springs Uplands vs Los Gatos

Denair vs Pajaro Valley

Elite vs Vallejo

Fortuna vs Ukiah

James Lick vs Washington

Lowell vs St. Vincent de Paul

Manteca vs Marin Catholic

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/California