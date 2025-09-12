San Francisco Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
Get San Francisco metro area schedules and scores as the 2025 California high school football season continues into Week 3
There are 95 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area this weekend, including two games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Saint Francis vs No. 8 De La Salle, and No. 20 Pittsburg vs No. 16 Archbishop Riordan.
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 78 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Friday, September 12, highlighted by Saint Francis taking on No. 8 De La Salle at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday San Francisco metro games:
Acalanes vs St. Ignatius
Alameda vs Prospect
Albany vs Mt. Eden
Alhambra vs De Anza
American vs Saint Mary's
American Canyon vs Benicia
Amador Valley vs Downey
Analy vs Petaluma
Antioch vs Monte Vista
Aragon vs San Mateo
Archie Williams vs Northgate
Armijo vs Cardinal Newman
Arroyo vs Burlingame
Balboa vs Hayward
Bellarmine College Prep vs Los Altos
Berean Christian vs Piedmont
Berkeley vs Deer Valley
Bishop O'Dowd vs Rancho Cotate
California vs Monterey Trail
Campolindo vs Vanden
Capuchino vs Terra Nova
Casa Grande vs Las Lomas
Castlemont vs Santa Cruz
Castro Valley vs Woodside
Christopher vs Palo Alto
Clear Lake vs Fort Bragg
Clayton Valley Charter vs San Ramon Valley
Cloverdale vs Middletown
Concord vs San Lorenzo
Convent & Stuart Hall vs Mission
Cupertino vs Santa Clara
De La Salle vs Saint Francis
Deer Valley vs Berkeley
Del Mar vs Evergreen Valley
Delhi vs Gilroy
Dougherty Valley vs Hercules
Dublin vs Heritage
Encinal vs Kennedy
Foothill vs Kennedy
Freedom vs Ygnacio Valley
Fremont vs King's Academy
Folsom vs Sacred Heart Cathedral Preparatory
Granada vs San Leandro
Granite Hills vs Mira Monte
Gregori vs Livermore
Gunn vs Monta Vista
Gunderson vs Oak Grove
Harbor vs Yerba Buena
Hayward vs Balboa
Hercules vs Dougherty Valley
Hill vs Westmont
Hillsdale vs Mt. Diablo
Hollister vs Wilcox
Independence vs Windsor
James Logan vs Newark Memorial
Justin-Siena vs Sonoma Valley
King's Academy vs Fremont
Las Lomas vs Casa Grande
Leigh vs South San Francisco
Liberty vs Tracy
Livermore vs Gregori
Lower Lake vs St. Helena
Marina vs Mt. Pleasant
Maria Carrillo vs Redwood
Menlo School vs Branham
Mills vs Redwood Christian
Miramonte vs Montgomery
Mission vs Convent & Stuart Hall
Monte Vista vs Antioch
Monterey Trail vs California
Moreau Catholic vs San Marin
Mt. Diablo vs Hillsdale
Newark Memorial vs James Logan
Newark Memorial vs Sequoia
Northgate vs Archie Williams
Oak Grove vs Gunderson
Oakland vs Tennyson
Overfelt vs Saratoga
Patterson vs Valley Christian
Petaluma vs Analy
Piedmont Hills vs Willow Glen
Pioneer vs Santa Teresa
Rancho Cotate vs Bishop O'Dowd
Redwood vs Maria Carrillo
San Leandro vs Granada
San Marin vs Moreau Catholic
San Rafael vs Tamalpais
Santa Clara vs Cupertino
Santa Teresa vs Pioneer
Sequoia vs Newark Memorial
Serra vs St. John Bosco
St. Helena vs Lower Lake
St. Patrick-St. Vincent vs Terra Linda
Tamalpais vs San Rafael
Tennyson vs Oakland
Tracy vs Liberty
Upper Lake vs Willits
Vacaville vs El Cerrito
Valley Christian vs Patterson
Vintage vs Wood
Washington vs Sequoia
Wilcox vs Hollister
Willits vs Upper Lake
Windsor vs Independence
Wood vs Vintage
San Francisco High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled across the San Francisco metro area on Saturday, highlighted by No. 20 Pittsburg vs No. 16 Archbishop Riordan at 10:00 AM. You can follow every game on our San Francisco Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday San Francisco metro games:
Ann Sobrato vs Seaside
Archbishop Riordan vs Pittsburg
Carlmont vs Monte Vista Christian
College Park vs Salesian College Preparatory
Crystal Springs Uplands vs Los Gatos
Denair vs Pajaro Valley
Elite vs Vallejo
Fortuna vs Ukiah
James Lick vs Washington
Lowell vs St. Vincent de Paul
Manteca vs Marin Catholic
