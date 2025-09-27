Former NFL Star Eric Weddle Handed One-Game Suspension
Former NFL standout Eric Weddle has been suspended for Friday night’s game between Rancho Bernardo High School and San Diego.
Under Weddle, the Broncos have started the California high school football season off 4-0, including a 44-35 win over West Covina last week. In that game, an assistant coach for Weddle made contact with a referee, which has led to the suspension handed down by the California Interscholastic Federation.
Weddle, who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, used social media to explain what happened as far as he knew.
“It’s really unfortunate that I’m not coaching tonight for my kids,” Weddle wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “CIFSS suspended me from my assistants mishap on sideline with refs at West Covina. I did nothing wrong. How does that make sense. My boys will respond, they are united, connected and motivated!”
According to California state rules, “whenever a coach or athlete is ejected for any reason from a contest, that athlete or coach will not be permitted to participate in the next contest.”
Weddle responded to a comment on social media by saying, “Sideline interference from my assistants (was the reason for the suspension). Was given no warning. Two flags. Got disqualified last game with five to go. That carries over to next week.
“So stupid and makes zero sense.”
Eric Weddle had All-American Career at Utah
Weddle, a California native who played college for Utah, was a standout in multiple sports for Alta Loma. He was a freshman All-American for the Utes and two-time Mountain West Conference defensive player of the year.
The San Diego Chargers selected Weddle in the second round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played for the Chargers until 2016 when he went to the Ravens before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.
Weddle played in 201 games, making 1,179 combined tackles with 29 interceptions, four defensive touchdowns and eight forced fumbles.
He has been the head coach at Rancho Bernardo since 2022 after serving as an assistant for one season.