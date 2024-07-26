Gilbert Arenas' freshman daughter to play for Notre Dame Sherman Oaks girls basketball
Gilbert Arenas, former NBA All-Star, just saw his eldest daughter, Izela, sign to play at Louisville after a successful four years at Sierra Canyon.
Gilbert's eldest son, Alijah, is headed into his junior season at Chatsworth High after a tremendous sophomore season that was capped with a 44-point performance in the CIF State Division IV final. Alijah is a five-star prospect with offers to Kansas, UCLA, Texas and Arizona.
Hamiley Arenas is up next.
Hamiley, 14, has enrolled to play at Notre Dame Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles, Calif. to play for coach Jena Laolagi. Hamiley is expected to be a top player for the Knights as a freshman.
Gilbert has one more boy coming. Youngest of the four children, Aloni, is in 7th grade. Their mother is Laura Govan, who was a standout basketball player herself and playing at New Mexico State University.
Laolagi describes Hamiley as a 5-foot-10 combo guard that can play positions one through four, pending on what the team will need. The Knights are coming off a 22-14 season that led them to the CIF State Division II Southern California regional final (one game away from the CIF State final). Notre Dame graduated nine seniors and return a young team for 2024-25.
Hamiley (Huh-Miley) will play with new transfers Emily Abramovitch (from Calabasas) and Taylor Ford (from Canyon High).
Notre Dame boys basketball received a big-splash transfer this month when Tyran Stokes, the No. 1-ranked 2026 prospect in the country, announced he'd transfer to the San Fernando Valley school.