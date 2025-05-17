Hans de Lannoy parade, celebration in Danville
Hans de Lannoy requested and the people have delivered.
The gregarious, wildly popular basketball coach at San Ramon Valley High School in Danville — and other locations — asked for a parade after he passed and the people of Danville — and beyond — will gather at 10 a.m. Saturday (May 17) in front of the school pool to begin the four-hour plus celebration.
A parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the streets to cheer on de Lannoy for an hour or so, then all will meet at the school's football field for two hours more of story telling, music and memories.
De Lannoy loved a celebration. Mostly donned in the colors gold and green.
The 72-year-old, who passed away in Feb. after a seven-year battle with cancer, led many rallies at the school where he taught and coached since the 1980s.
Considered the pied piper of Bay Area coaches, de Lannoy was a star player on the Peninsula and started his coaching career in the Palo Alto region, where another celebration is planned for next month.
He coached also at Cubberley (his alma mater in Palo Alto), Gunna-Palo Alto and California-San Ramon and amassed 512 wins. Much more on de Lannoy below.
Though known throughout the region, it's at the place he coined "Home of Champions" is where he was cherished most. On Saturday, he'll be championed at the home of the Wolves.