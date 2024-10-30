High school football players allegedly sexually assaulted by teammates at notable California program
The Orange County Register reported Santa Margarita Catholic High School football players were allegedly sexually assaulted by teammates.
The initial report was published Wednesday morning by investigative reporter Scott Reid, who was also the first to report on the Mater Dei football hazing scandal in November of 2021.
Santa Margarita football coach Anthony Rouzier was placed on administrative leave Oct. 1 by the school. Wednesday's news possibly sheds light on why that decision was made.
The report, derived from interviews, emails and court findings, shares details of an incident on Sept. 24 when a 15-year-old sophomore football player, "tried to enter the team’s locker room to get dressed for practice" before being let in to what could be described as a trap.
"Waiting in the room a short distance from the football coaches’ offices were 15 to 18 varsity players standing in front of the lockers. All of them seemed to be staring at the sophomore," the story reads.
"Suddenly a player shouted, “Get him!” and the lights were switched off. Two players pounced on the sophomore, slamming him into a locker, injuring his right shoulder and arm, and then, joined by other players, pulled the sophomore to the ground, according to interviews, medical records including photos, Santa Margarita emails and court filings obtained by the Register."
According to the report, the sophomore football player tried to escape "as Santa Margarita players took turns sexually assaulting him, “touching, grabbing, pulling and twisting” his genitals while six to eight players held him down, some of his teammates sitting on his shoulders, others holding his legs, players banging on lockers to drown out the sophomore’s cries for help and the other players’ cheering and repeated chants ..."
The alleged sexual assault lasted around 15 seconds, according to the OC Register.
The story seems to take a deeper turn after the alleged assault. The young teenager is "dissuaded" from seeking assistance when heading for the training room.
According to the Register, a teammate told the sophomore, "It’s football, you knew what you were signing up for," and later another teammate said, "Oh, yeah, that’s what they do."
Santa Margarita principal Cheri Wood told the Register "at least 8" other Santa Margarita players were allegedly assaulted by their teammates in a similar manner.
The Eagles are currently 3-6 this season under interim coach Steve Fifita, who was the team's defensive coordinator before taking over once Rouzier was put on leave. Santa Margarita is 0-4 in Trinity League play with its final game of the regular season coming Friday, November 1 at home against Servite (6-3).
The Trinity League is recognized as the most competitive high school football league in the country. It includes national powers Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, along with regional powers Orange Lutheran, Santa Margarita, JSerra and Servite.
