High School on SI Southwest Region Football Rankings — Oct. 29, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
While St. John Bosco-Mater Dei might not have quite the buzz it’s had in years past, both teams did their part to set up a Halloween night showdown by winning big last week. A Braves win would set them up to be the No. 1 seed in the CIF Southern Section playoffs and an overwhelming favorite.
Meanwhile, in the Grand Canyon State, Hamilton won its much-ballyhooed matchup with crosstown rival Basha 28-12 to move into the national Power 25 and rise to No. 7 in the Southwest Region rankings.
The Bears fell out of the rankings, with Hawaii’s top team, Kahuku, taking their place.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southwest Region (Arizona, California, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico).
High School on SI Southwest Region Rankings — Oct. 28, 2025
1. St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) (9-0) (No. 1 nationally)
Last week: Def. Servite (Anaheim, Calif.) 42-0
This week: at No. 9 Mater Dei
2. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (9-0) (No. 6 nationally)
Last week: Def. Bishop Amat (La Puente, Calif.) 40-0
This week: at Loyola (Los Angeles)
3. Centennial (Corona, Calif.) (8-1) (No. 7 nationally)
Last week: Def. Norco (Calif.) 59-49
This week: vs. Chaparral (Temecula, Calif.)
4. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) (9-1) (No. 8 nationally)
Last week: Def. Shadow Ridge (Las Vegas) 43-0
This week: Idle (vs. Foothill, Nevada Open Division semifinals, Nov. 14)
5. De La Salle (Concord, Calif.) (8-0) (No. 18 nationally)
Last week: Def. San Ramon Valley (Danville, Calif.) 56-7
This week: vs. California (San Ramon, Calif.)
6. Mission Viejo (Calif.) (8-1) (No. 20 nationally)
Last week: Def. Edison (Huntington Beach, Calif.) 37-29
This week: at Los Alamitos (Calif.)
7. Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) (8-0) (No. 23 nationally)
Last week: Def. then-No. 7 Basha (Chandler, Ariz.) 28-12
This week: vs. Cesar Chavez (Laveen, Ariz.)
8. Santa Margarita (Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif.) (6-3) (No. 24 nationally)
Last week: Def. Orange Lutheran (Calif.) 28-7
This week: at JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
9. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) (6-2) (No. 25 nationally)
Last week: Def. JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.) 40-7
This week: vs. No. 1 St. John Bosco
10. Kahuku (Hawaii) (6-3)
Last week: Idle
This week: vs. Campbell (Ewa Beach, Hawaii), Oahu Open Division semifinals
Under Consideration
Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)
Basha (Chandler, Ariz.)
Folsom (Calif.)
Las Cruces (N.M.)
Leuzinger (Lawndale, Calif.)
Liberty (Peoria, Ariz.)
Liberty (Henderson, Nev.)
Lincoln (San Diego)
Los Alamitos (Calif.)
Spanish Springs (Sparks, Nev.)
