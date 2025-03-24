High School on SI: Top 25 national high school baseball rankings: (03/23/2025)
While our top six teams remained intact this week, there was plenty of shakeups inside our top 10 and to the overall 25 this week.
Corona (Calif.) maintains the top spot after sweeping Norco last week. In fact, the only team inside the top five to lose a game last week was No. 5 Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.), who lost 3-2 to No. 12 Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) who moves up one spot in these rankings.
Riding a three-game losing streak, Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.) suffered the biggest drop this week, falling from No. 8 to No. 17. That drop allowed South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.) to slide into top 10 after another strong showing.
With Tomball (Tomball, Texas) sliding two spots, Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.) and Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.) both moved up a pair of spots inside the top 10.
At the bottom our rankings, No. 23 St. John Vianney (Kirkwood, Mo.) maintained the No. 23 spot after kicking off its season with a dominant first week of games, while newcomers Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Fla., No. 24) and T.C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C., No. 25) make their debuts on this year's list, bumping off Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.) and JSerra Catholic (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)
March 23, 2025
1. Corona (Corona, Calif.)
Current record: 7-0
Previous ranking: 1
Domination was the theme of the week, as the Panthers swept Norco in a three-game set. Seth Hernandez, the nation's No. 2 prospect, allowed only two hits and struck out 12 in five innings in game one and hit a home run and had three RBI at the plate in a 9-0 win on March 17. They bounced back the next day with a 4-0 win in Game 2 on March 18, powered by a home run, double and two RBI from senior Ethin Bingaman, then completed the comeback with a 5-0 win on March 20. Bingaman got the win in that one after allowing one hit over five innings with nine strikeouts and two walks.
2. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)
Current record: 13-1
Previous ranking: 2
Big bats continue to carry the Ascenders as they went 2-0 last week with wins against No. 13 Tampa Jesuit (March 18) and Clay (March 21). Senior Dean Moss went 2-for-3 with a triple and fellow senior Nathan Eisfelder had two hits and a double in the 3-1 win against Jesuit, while sophomore Max Hemenway also doubled and scored.
Moss had three more hits in a 9-1 win against Clay, while seniors Sean Gamble, Nick Barron, Troy Carpenter and junior Charlie Messina had two hits apiece. Messina tripled and homered in the win.
3. Huntington Beach (Huntington Beach, Calif.)
Current record: 6-0
Previous ranking: 3
The Oilers went 4-0 this week, outscoring their opponents 18-5 in the process. They beat Marina 7-1 on Tuesday and 3-1 on Wednesday, bested Fountain Valley 4-1 on Thursday and came back to beat Marina a third time, 4-2, on Friday.
4. Etowah (Woodstock, Ga.)
Current record: 18-1
Previous ranking: 4
The top team in Georgia kept it rolling this week with three more wins. The Eagles sandwiched a 16-1 win between two 9-2 victories over North Cobb as they easily swept the three-game set. Etowah has outscored opponents 177-48 and is riding a nine-game winning streak.
5. Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville, Fla.)
Current record: 11-3
Previous ranking: 5
They began the week with a 10-5 win over North Marion and a 10-0 win over Providence School before letting a 2-0 lead slip away in a 3-2 loss to a very talented Tampa Jesuit squad on March 21.
6. Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio)
Current record: 0-0 (Season begins March 29)
Previous ranking: 6
The Fighting Crusaders went 29-3 last season and reached the Ohio Region 4-I championship. They’ll be led by junior shortstop Matt Ponatoski (a top 15 recruit for 2026 who is uncommitted) and senior right hander Zion Theophilius (LSU). They have yet to begin their season.
7. Puyallup (Puyallup, Wash.)
Current record: 5-1
Previous ranking: 9
Senior pitcher Mason Pike set the tone for the week when he shut down Kennedy Catholic in a 1-0 win on March 18 with 13 strikeouts and one walk on two hits in six innings. In a 4-0 win the following day against Edmonds-Woodway, fellow senior Jett Reed surrendered one hit with 11 strikeouts and two walks to pick up the win. The Vikings ended the week with a 10-1 win over O'Dea. Senior Gage Thompson went 3-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI from the cleanup spot.
8. Stoneman Douglas (Parkland, Fla.)
Current record: 15-1
Previous ranking: 10
The dominant run continued last week for the Eagles, as they smashed Flanagan 11-0 and Archbishop McCarthy 16-2. They've now outscored their last four opponents 38-2. Senior Drew Freeman homered and had six RBI in the win against Archbishop McCarthy, while junior Matthew Toback homered and had five RBI.
9. Tomball (Tomball, Texas)
Current record: 14-3-1
Previous ranking: 7
The Cougars split a pair of games against Magnolia West this week. They dropped the opener on Tuesday, 3-0, but came back on Friday with an 8-0 shutout.
10. South Walton (Santa Rosa Beach, Fla.)
Current record: 11-3
Previous ranking: 11
They only played once last week, but it was another dominant win for the Seahawks. They beat Berryhill 10-0 in five innings. Nathan Whitney had two hits, including a double, and three RBI in the win. They have a busy schedule this week with games against Edgewood Academy, Arnold, Maclay and Lincoln.
11. Live Oak (Watson, La.)
Current record: 19-4
Previous ranking: 12
Four wins this week give them six straight as they head into another busy week of games. The Eagles beat St. Charles Catholic 9-2, East Ascension 8-6 and 6-1, and Denham Springs 6-1. They'll take on Denham Springs again on Monday before games against Parkview Baptist on Tuesday and Thursday.
12. Tampa Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.)
Current record: 13-4
Previous ranking: 13
They played two top 10 teams this week and came out of the fray 2-1. They began the week hanging tough in a 3-1 loss to No. 2 IMG Academy. They rebounded by blasting Clay 14-0, then closed the week with an impressive 3-2 win over Trinity Christian. They'll be busy again this week with games against Stoneman Douglas, The First Academy and Tampa Catholic.
13. Catholic B.R. (Baton Rouge, La.)
Current record: 19-4
Previous ranking: 14
A 12-2 win over Pitkin extended the Bears' winning streak to eight games before a 5-3 loss to Belen Jesuit on Thursday snapped it. They rebounded the next day with a 7-2 win over St. Augustine and beat Liberty Magnet 12-2 on Saturday. They'll play Liberty Magnet again on Tuesday before taking on Central on Thursday and Saturday.
14. Poly Prep Country Day (Brooklyn, N.Y.)
Current record: 1-0
Previous ranking: 15
A trip to Florida to start the season doesn't sound too bad, and the Blue Devils got off to a good start there against Sunlake in a 5-1 win last week. Now, they’ll test these rankings against other national powers at the much-anticipated IMG Academy National Classic on March 24. They'll begin with a showdown against No. 25 T. C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C.).
15. Doral Academy (Doral, Fla.)
Current record: 14-2-1
Previous ranking: 17
Now is not a good time to have to play the Firebirds. Their offense has been, well, on fire of late. They won all three of their games this week - over Miami, Gulliver Prep and Springstead - outscoring their opponents 43-9. Currently on a six-game winning streak, they've outscored opponents 80-10 in that span while averaging 13.3 runs per game.
16. Orange Lutheran (Orange, Calif.)
Current record: 8-1
Previous ranking: 18
Four dominant wins last week helps the Lancers move up in our latest rankings. They began the week with a 9-0 win over Centennial (Las Vegas, Nev.), then beat Palos Verdes 10-4, Franklin 10-0 and Basic Academy (Henderson, Nev.) 6-1. They'll have two games with Arcadia and one against Granada Hills Charter this week.
17. Valley Christian (San Jose, Calif.)
Current record: 6-3
Previous ranking: 8
While their pitching remains outstanding, Warriors bats have yet to catch up and that cost them in two close games against St. Francis this week, 4-0 and 2-1. After closing last week with a 1-0 loss to Cardinal Newman, they're now on a three-game skid having been outscored 7-1. They'll try to get back on track this week with a pair of games against Bellarmine College Prep.
18. Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas)
Current record: 15-3-1
Previous ranking: 19
The Dragons picked up three wins last week, outscoring Trinity and Timber Creek 33-1. They beat Trinity twice, by scores of 14-1 and 8-0, then beat Timber Creek 11-0 on Saturday. They'll see Timber Creek again on Tuesday before ending the week with games against Keller on Friday and Saturday.
19. Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.)
Current record: 15-2
Previous ranking: 20
A three-game sweep over a talented Kell squad extended the Titans' winning streak to 11 games and moved them up in our rankings. They've lost two games by a combined three runs - including a 7-5 loss in extra-innings in the season opener. They'll look to keep climbing this week with three games against Centennial and one against North Paulding.
20. Basic (Henderson, Nev.)
Current record: 8-3
Previous ranking: 16
The Wolves went 3-1 last week. They beat Mountain Vista 10-4, St. John Bosco 3-1 and Bishop Gorman 2-0, then ended the week with a 6-1 loss to Orange Lutheran. They have two games against Liberty this week, as well as single games against Mater Academy Charter and Westminster Christian.
21. Alfred M. Barbe (Lake Charles, La.)
Current record: 20-4
Previous ranking: 21
Good luck finding a team that's been more dominant than the Buccaneers have been lately. With three more shutout wins last week, they now have shutouts in six consecutive games, outscoring opponents 55-0 in that stretch. They blanked New Iberia 10-0 and then Lafayette 5-0 and 10-0. They'll play Acadiana twice and finish the week against Sam Houston.
22. Collierville (Collierville, Tenn.)
Current record: 14-0
Previous ranking: 22
Five wins last week has the Dragons holding strong on our list. Of those wins, four were against teams with winning records, including 8-2 Christian Brothers (Memphis) and 8-3 South Gibson (Medina, Tenn.). Their other wins were against Munford, Dyer County and Oxford (Oxford, Miss.).
23. Vianney (Kirkwood, Mo.)
Current record: 3-0
Previous ranking; 23
So far, so good for the Golden Griffins. They began their season last week in dominant fashion, going 3-0 while outscoring opponents 37-3. They beat Webster Groves 6-2, Mehlville 16-1 and Northwest 15-0. They have games this week against Triad and Jackson.
24. Cavalry Christian (Clearwater, Fla.)
Current record: 16-1
Previous ranking: NR
It's time to give the Warriors their flowers. Another supremely talented Florida program, Cavalry Christian has outscored opponents 130-20 this season. Their only loss this season was a 5-4 nailbiter to a talented Venice squad. This week they hammered Indian Rocks Christian, Seminole and Clearwater Central Catholic. They'll play Tampa Prep, Brooks Debartolo Collegiate Phoenix and Lakeland Christian this week.
25. T.C. Roberson (Asheville, N.C.)
Current record: 9-1
Previous ranking: NR
They might not have as much firepower as they had a year ago, but the Rams are still a loaded program that's making some noise early in the season. Their only loss is to a talented Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) squad that has been knocking on the door of these rankings the past two weeks. Last week they scored a couple of blowout victories over A.C. Reynolds. They'll have a chance to climb these rankings with a big showdown against No. 15 Poly Prep Country Day Academy on Monday at the IMG National Classic in Bradenton, Fla.
Just missed the cut: Brother Rice (Chicago, Ill.); Hamilton (Chandler, Ariz.); Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.); Houston Memorial (Houston, Texas); La Mirada (La Mirada, Calif.).
