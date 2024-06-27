How to watch Cali Live 24 high school boys basketball
A plethora of the top boys high school basketball teams in California, Arizona, Nevada and Oregon will battle it out in front of college coaches over the weekend at Cali Live 24.
The star-studded event brings together the top 168 boys high school teams and their players from California and its adjoining states and will run Friday through Sunday with all games being played at the state-of-the-art, 12-court Roebbelen Center in Roseville, a few miles North of the State Capital in Sacramento.
Squads will have the chance to face off against some of the top teams in the nation and players will have the opportunity to showcase their talents to attending college coaches, including NCAA D1 scouts. More than 150 coaches are expected throughout the weekend.
If you can't make it out to Cali Live 24, don't worry.
You can watch every game live on BallerTV.
Want to know more about this epic event? Check out the full Cali Live 24 preview.
- What: The best boys high school basketball teams in California, Arizona, Nevada and Oregon showcase their skills in front of college coaches
- When: Friday, June 28 - Saturday, June 30
- Where: Roebbelen Center | Roseville, California
- How to watch live stream online: This event is streaming live on BallerTV
This event comes on the heels of last week's Section 7 tournament in Arizona.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports