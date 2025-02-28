How to Watch CIF California State Wrestling Championships from Bakersfield
For three days, high school wrestling fans converge in Bakersfield to watch arguably the California Interscholastic Federation's biggest event.
The CIF's California State Wrestling Championships feature nearly 1,000 competitors between boys and girls tournaments and highlights the skills and strengths of athletes up-and-down the nation's most populous state, a 760-mile strip from the Mexican border all the way to the tip of Oregon.
CIF Director Ron Nocetti called the three-day extravaganza at Mechanic's Bank Arena probably the biggest single event his organization puts on, crediting the "community support" of Bakersfield first and foremost.
"The staying power of this community and its dedication to the event is really remarkable," he said.
So are the competitiors, many who are ranked nationally, a total of 51 boys among top 30 nationally in their weight class. Those ranked No. 1 in the country are Esperanza freshman Samuel Sanchez (106 pounds) and Gilroy senior Daniel Zepeda (150).
If you can't it to Bakersfield, don't worry.
You can't watch all the action on the NFHS Network.
How to Watch CIF 2025 California State Wrestling Championships
-- Mitch Stephens | mitch@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports