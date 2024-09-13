High School

How Top 10 San Diego Section high school football teams fared (9/13/2024)

Lincoln continues their slate of out-of-section opponents with a game against JSerra on Friday night

Bodie De Silva

Lincoln quarterback Akili Smith Jr. led the Hornets to the San Diego Section Open Division championship game in 2023
Lincoln quarterback Akili Smith Jr. led the Hornets to the San Diego Section Open Division championship game in 2023 / Justin Fine

Top 10 San Diego Section football How They Fared

1. Lincoln (2-1)

Friday vs. JSerra | NFHS live stream

2. Cathedral Catholic (3-0)

Friday vs. St. Ignatius College Prep

3. San Marcos (3-0)

Friday vs. Torrey Pines | NFHS live stream

4. Granite Hills (2-1)

Friday vs. Eastlake | NFHS live stream

5. Mission Hills (2-1)

Friday at Orange Vista

6. La Costa Canyon (3-0)

Friday vs. Mira Mesa

7. Mount Miguel (3-0)

Friday at Bishop's | NFHS live stream

8. Carlsbad (2-1)

Friday vs. Del Norte

9. El Camino (2-1)

Bye week

10. La Jolla (3-0)

Friday at Rancho Bernardo

Others to watch

La Jolla Country Day (2-1) at Scripps Ranch (3-0) | NFHS live stream

Ramona (1-2) at Poway (2-1) | NFHS live stream

Santa Fe Christian (2-1) at Christian (2-1)

-- Bodie De Silva | bodie@scorebooklive.com | @sbliveca

