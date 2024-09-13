How Top 10 San Diego Section high school football teams fared (9/13/2024)
Top 10 San Diego Section football How They Fared
1. Lincoln (2-1)
Friday vs. JSerra | NFHS live stream
2. Cathedral Catholic (3-0)
Friday vs. St. Ignatius College Prep
3. San Marcos (3-0)
Friday vs. Torrey Pines | NFHS live stream
4. Granite Hills (2-1)
Friday vs. Eastlake | NFHS live stream
5. Mission Hills (2-1)
6. La Costa Canyon (3-0)
7. Mount Miguel (3-0)
Friday at Bishop's | NFHS live stream
8. Carlsbad (2-1)
9. El Camino (2-1)
Bye week
10. La Jolla (3-0)
Others to watch
La Jolla Country Day (2-1) at Scripps Ranch (3-0) | NFHS live stream
Ramona (1-2) at Poway (2-1) | NFHS live stream
Santa Fe Christian (2-1) at Christian (2-1)
