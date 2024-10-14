How Top 15 CIF Central Coast Section high school football fared; Roundup (10/12/2024)
CALIFORNIA SCORES/SCHEDULES (OCT. 10-12)
- CENTRAL SECTION
- CENTRAL COAST SECTION
- LA CITY SECTION
- NORTH COAST SECTION
- NORTHERN SECTION
- OAKLAND SECTION
- SAN DIEGO SECTION
- SAN FRANCISCO SECTION
- SAC-JOAQUIN SECTION
- SOUTHERN SECTION
HOW TOP 15 CCS FOOTBALL TEAMS FARED (10/12/2024)
(RECORDS UPDATED AS FINALS REPORTED)
1. Saint Francis (5-1)
Final: Saint Francis 27, Serra 21
The prep legend of BYU-commit Kingston Keanaaina continued as he rushed 34 times for 319 yards and three touchdowns in the stirring win over the reeling Padres, the three-time defending WCAL champions. Keanaaina moved to the top of the career rushing leader list and tied the career touchdown total.
2. St. Ignatius (5-1)
Final: St. Ignatius 46, Bellarmine 0
Jarious Hogan rushed for three first-half touchdowns and QB Soren Hummel passed and ran for a score as the Wildcats increased their win streak to five.
3. Los Gatos (5-1)
Final: Los Gatos 21, Menlo-Atherton 14
In a big PAL Bay Division game, Scott Brennan, son of Arizona coach Brent Brennan, threw for 170 yards and passed and rushed for a touchdown and Henry Masters scored the go-ahead TD with a 35-yard scoop and score.
4. Riordan (2-4)
Final: Valley Christian 31, Riordan 13
The Crusaders continue to struggle with a loss at Valley Christian, which led 31-7 early in the fourth quarter.
5. Serra (2-4)
Final: Saint Francis 27, Serra 21
Replacing 18 seniors was not as easy as it look with a season-opening 22-21 upset at Folsom. The Padres could easily be unbeaten in WCAL play, but instead or 1-2 despite 130 yards rushing by Nano Latu.
6. Valley Christian (4-2)
Final: Valley Christian 31, Riordan 13
Perhaps the surprise team of the WCAL, though coach Mike Machado would say different because he knew this team was special, as it showed in this wire to wire win. Marcel Leggett had a 75-yard touchdown run, King Wade made a diving 25-yard TD catch and Colton Hider had a pick-6 to highlight the win.
7. Salinas (5-1)
Final: Salinas 28, Monterey 21
Jackson Scott's sack in the final seconds finished off a goal-line stand and preserved Salinas' heart-stopping win.
8. Soquel (4-2)
Final: Soquel 28, Hollister 10
Four different Soquel players — Hudson Summerrill, Vaughn Bredy, JB Bright and Tyreis Lundy — scored touchdowns for the Knights.
9. Menlo-Atherton (4-2)
Final: Los Gatos 21, Menlo-Atherton 14
The Bears got a huge receiving game from Angel Marin (seven catches, 181 yards and a touchdown) but the host team couldn't get a running game going (26 attempts, 48 yards). Xander Eschelman threw for 200 yards and accounted for two touchdowns, but it wasn't enough for the Bear.s
10. Mitty (3-3)
Final: Sacred Heart Cathedral 35, Mitty 28
Two touchdown passes by Jonah Kroenung and a pick 6 from Kai Sniffen gave the Monarchs a 21-7 halftime lead, but they couldn't hold it at Kezar Stadium
11. Carmel (6-0)
Idle
12. Palma (3-4)
Final: Aptos 34, Palma 31
Eli Dukes once again showed why he's one of the top sophomore running backs in the state, rushing 25 times for 271 yards and two touchdowns, but Palma simply couldn't slow down the Mariners who rushed for nearly 400 yards, led by Ryan Solorio (11 carries, 107 yards), Casey Macconnell (7, 97) and Nate Garcia (12, 67), who rushed for three scores.
13. Menlo School (5-1)
Final: Wilcox 28, Menlo School 14
Menlo closed to 21-14 on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jack Freehill to Jamie Forese midway through the third quarter, but that's as close as it would get.
14. Half Moon Bay (6-0)
Final: Half Moon Bay 33, Milpitas 14
Adler Halterman rushed for 140 yards and scored two touchdowns and Ronin McCauley and Connor Heath rushed for touchdowns and linebacker Lane Miller added a defensive touchdown for Half Moon Bay.
15. Burlingame (5-1)
Final: Burlingame 21, Hillsdale 12
Lucas Kirk (23 carries, 102 yards), Luke Dimech and Luke Levitt all scored touchdown for the winners. Levitt also passed for a touchdown to Dimech.